Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

News / National

by Staff reporter

The city of Victoria Falls recorded brisk business and a surge in economic activity during the recently concluded Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15), which ran from July 23 to 31 and drew more than 2,000 delegates from 172 contracting parties.The high-profile event transformed the tourism capital into a hive of activity, generating employment and business opportunities across multiple sectors, including accommodation, transport, and security.Speaking after the event, City of Victoria Falls spokesperson Leonard Ncube described the past two weeks as some of the busiest the city has seen in recent memory. "Hosting more than 2,000 delegates from 172 countries was a huge milestone achievement," said Ncube. "In terms of accommodation, hotels and lodges were over 100 percent full."With formal accommodation fully booked, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) turned to local residents, encouraging them to offer up their private properties for use as temporary lodging. "Some delegates ended up sharing rooms, and many residents converted their houses to cater for the influx," Ncube said. "ZTA had to inspect and approve alternative accommodation offered by residents to ensure it met hospitality standards."The conference, focused on global wetland conservation efforts, also stimulated the local transport industry, with commuter omnibuses and buses being contracted to shuttle delegates to and from various locations during the summit. "The transport sector had a busy time. Local operators benefited significantly, ferrying guests throughout the duration of the event," added Ncube.Victoria Falls' role as host of COP15 followed its certification as a Wetland City under the Ramsar Convention - a global recognition for the preservation of the city's iconic natural wetland, the Victoria Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site."This is an international honour that puts Victoria Falls firmly on the map among the region's leading eco-tourism destinations," Ncube noted. "There are nine other Wetland Cities in China and several in Japan. Now our mayor joins the Wetlands Mayor's Forum, and this boosts our international visibility."The certification is valid for two Ramsar cycles, with each cycle spanning three years. This means Victoria Falls will hold its Wetland City status until 2031. It will then be reviewed to determine whether the city has continued to preserve its wetland resources. If so, the prestigious status could be extended.The successful hosting of COP15 has reaffirmed Victoria Falls' capacity to handle large-scale international conferences and has underscored its growing importance not just as a tourist destination, but also as a key player in global environmental diplomacy.As the dust settles, residents, businesses, and city authorities are already looking toward leveraging this momentum to further promote sustainable tourism and investment in the region.