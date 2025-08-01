Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

News / National

by Staff reporter

Acting President of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU), Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, has tendered his resignation, bringing an end to his brief tenure at the helm of Zimbabwean rugby administration. In a letter addressed to the ZRU board on Thursday, Parirenyatwa cited family obligations and a need to focus on his personal business interests as the primary reasons for stepping down.Parirenyatwa, who took over the acting presidency earlier this year following the resignation of Losson Mtongwiza, said the decision was not made lightly. He acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with the role and admitted he could no longer give it the attention and dedication it demands."It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter from my position as Acting President of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union. This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but I am aware of the level of commitment that this role requires for it to be performed effectively," Parirenyatwa stated in his resignation letter.He described his involvement in Zimbabwean rugby as one of the greatest honours of his life, having served in various capacities over the years. Parirenyatwa pointed to the recent successes of the national team, the Sables, as an encouraging sign for the sport's future. He said their surprise victory over Namibia and qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup had brought renewed international visibility to Zimbabwean rugby, making this a natural moment for new leadership to step in."I believe that with the Sables' recent victory in Uganda and the new international visibility this has brought to Zimbabwean rugby, it is the ideal time for me to step down and allow someone who can give this role the devotion it deserves to take over," he added.In a move that signals a broader transition in the rugby administration, Parirenyatwa also announced that he would be dissolving the Zimbabwe Rugby Trust, paving the way for a new board to be appointed by the incoming president. He assured the board that the current trustees were ready to assist with handover procedures.His resignation is set to take effect in 30 days from the date of the letter, during which time transitional arrangements are expected to be finalised. Parirenyatwa has recommended that fresh elections for the position be held once the thirty-day period lapses. He confirmed that he would not be standing as a candidate.Parirenyatwa's departure comes at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwean rugby, as the Sables' World Cup qualification has reignited hope and momentum within the sport. Stakeholders are now looking to the ZRU board to steer the union through this transition and ensure that recent gains are consolidated under new leadership.