Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

by Staff reporter
55 secs ago | Views
Acting President of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU), Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, has tendered his resignation, bringing an end to his brief tenure at the helm of Zimbabwean rugby administration. In a letter addressed to the ZRU board on Thursday, Parirenyatwa cited family obligations and a need to focus on his personal business interests as the primary reasons for stepping down.

Parirenyatwa, who took over the acting presidency earlier this year following the resignation of Losson Mtongwiza, said the decision was not made lightly. He acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with the role and admitted he could no longer give it the attention and dedication it demands.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter from my position as Acting President of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union. This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but I am aware of the level of commitment that this role requires for it to be performed effectively," Parirenyatwa stated in his resignation letter.

He described his involvement in Zimbabwean rugby as one of the greatest honours of his life, having served in various capacities over the years. Parirenyatwa pointed to the recent successes of the national team, the Sables, as an encouraging sign for the sport's future. He said their surprise victory over Namibia and qualification for the 2027 Rugby World Cup had brought renewed international visibility to Zimbabwean rugby, making this a natural moment for new leadership to step in.

"I believe that with the Sables' recent victory in Uganda and the new international visibility this has brought to Zimbabwean rugby, it is the ideal time for me to step down and allow someone who can give this role the devotion it deserves to take over," he added.

In a move that signals a broader transition in the rugby administration, Parirenyatwa also announced that he would be dissolving the Zimbabwe Rugby Trust, paving the way for a new board to be appointed by the incoming president. He assured the board that the current trustees were ready to assist with handover procedures.

His resignation is set to take effect in 30 days from the date of the letter, during which time transitional arrangements are expected to be finalised. Parirenyatwa has recommended that fresh elections for the position be held once the thirty-day period lapses. He confirmed that he would not be standing as a candidate.

Parirenyatwa's departure comes at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwean rugby, as the Sables' World Cup qualification has reignited hope and momentum within the sport. Stakeholders are now looking to the ZRU board to steer the union through this transition and ensure that recent gains are consolidated under new leadership.

Source - NewZiana

Must Read

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

5 mins ago | 0 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

17 hrs ago | 643 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

17 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

18 hrs ago | 371 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

21 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

21 hrs ago | 180 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

21 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

21 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

21 hrs ago | 668 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

21 hrs ago | 90 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

22 hrs ago | 164 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 280 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 190 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 344 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 513 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 540 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 170 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 127 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 326 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 154 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 294 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 842 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

01 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 168 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

01 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

01 Aug 2025 at 08:27hrs | 139 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

01 Aug 2025 at 08:22hrs | 404 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

01 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 215 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

01 Aug 2025 at 08:15hrs | 44 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

01 Aug 2025 at 08:11hrs | 143 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:09hrs | 99 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:07hrs | 99 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

01 Aug 2025 at 08:06hrs | 234 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls fresh taxes

01 Aug 2025 at 08:02hrs | 333 Views

Highlanders Board: Guardians or Grave-diggers of a proud legacy?

01 Aug 2025 at 07:19hrs | 216 Views

Two Men Arrested for Poaching in Shashani Conservancy

31 Jul 2025 at 22:03hrs | 272 Views