Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's tourism sector has experienced a significant downturn in the first quarter of 2025, with both receipts and investment sharply declining as global travel demand weakens and domestic economic activity remains subdued.

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube revealed the figures on Thursday while presenting the 2025 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review. He announced that the growth forecast for the tourism sector had been revised downward, reflecting the mounting challenges faced by the industry.

According to the minister, estimated tourism receipts fell by 16 percent, dropping to US$202 million from US$241 million recorded in the same period last year. The contraction was evident across both international and domestic tourism. International receipts decreased by 14 percent, falling from US$163.97 million in the first quarter of 2024 to US$141.59 million during the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, domestic tourism registered an even more pronounced drop of 22 percent, with receipts declining from US$77.45 million to US$60.63 million.

Tourism investment also took a hit, falling by 25 percent. Investment levels dropped from US$16.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 to US$12.6 million in 2025, reflecting reduced investor confidence and tighter capital flows into the sector.

Industry stakeholders have expressed concern over the decline and are urging stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to revitalise tourism. They have highlighted the urgent need for targeted recovery strategies, including infrastructure upgrades, robust marketing efforts, and incentives to promote domestic travel.

Despite the current slump, there is cautious optimism within the industry. Many believe that stabilisation in global travel trends, coupled with well-crafted policy interventions, could help the sector recover in the medium term. The tourism industry remains a vital component of Zimbabwe's economy, contributing significantly to employment creation and foreign currency earnings.

However, the sector's continued vulnerability to external shocks  -  such as geopolitical tensions, climate change, and global economic volatility  -  underscores the need for greater resilience-building and strategic investment going forward.

Source - The Chronicle

