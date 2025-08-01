Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A municipal worker in Chitungwiza, identified as Simon Maketo, has tragically died following a workplace accident involving a refuse truck. The incident occurred on Thursday morning while Maketo was carrying out his duties in the suburb of Manyame Park.According to a statement released by the Municipality of Chitungwiza, Maketo was riding on the right side of a municipal refuse truck during routine waste collection. As the driver attempted to navigate past a stationary commuter omnibus, Maketo reportedly struck his head against a precast wall, was then hit by the truck, and fell to the ground.Fellow workers and bystanders rushed to assist him. He was immediately transported to St. Mary's Clinic, and later transferred to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.The Municipality has expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Maketo as a "dedicated employee who served his community with diligence."