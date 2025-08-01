Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has authorised the allocation of a single residential stand - at a discounted rate - to councillors who do not reside within their wards, in a move aimed at promoting dignified living and closer proximity to constituents.The policy was formally announced during a full council meeting in Epworth today, where Town Clerk Dr Wilton Mhanda read a letter from the ministry outlining the new directive. According to the letter, qualifying councillors will be allowed to purchase one residential stand in their respective wards at 40 percent below market value, under strict conditions."The stand is to be offered to the councillor on a lease with option to purchase, with payments being made in equal monthly instalments and completed before the end of the councillor's term," the letter stated.Importantly, the property cannot be sold or transferred during the councillor's term, and title deeds will only be issued once the home has been fully developed. Councillors will also be responsible for paying the full cost of servicing the land.Dr Mhanda emphasised that the offer is a privilege and not an entitlement, designed to ensure councillors can live respectably within the communities they serve. "This stand is not for profit or speculative purposes," he said, adding that no commercial or industrial stands are included in the benefit."Any councillor wishing to acquire such (commercial or industrial) land must go through normal council processes and meet all requirements," the letter clarified.In addition to the residential stands, Minister Garwe also approved free parking and a free grave for councillors during their term of office. However, he ruled out any exit packages at the end of their tenure.The letter also touched on digital tools for council operations, noting that purchases of electronic devices such as cellphones or tablets for councillors must receive prior ministerial approval. Applications must detail the purpose of the equipment, type, cost, budget source, and any conditions attached."Such devices, if approved, will be accompanied by a council-set monthly data facility," Dr Mhanda added.The directive is expected to help councillors strengthen ties with their wards while reducing the logistical and communication challenges often encountered when councillors reside outside their areas of jurisdiction. However, it also imposes clear boundaries to prevent abuse of the benefit.