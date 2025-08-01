Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has returned to Zimbabwe following a high-level diplomatic engagement in Nairobi, Kenya, where he, alongside East African Community (EAC) Chairperson President William Ruto, formally appointed five facilitators to spearhead peace efforts in the conflict-ridden eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Mnangagwa touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Friday afternoon and was received by Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, service chiefs, and other senior government officials.

Accompanying the President on this critical regional mission were Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba, and senior government staff.

Following a closed-door session in Nairobi, Presidents Mnangagwa and Ruto jointly briefed the media, expressing confidence in the appointed facilitators, who are former African leaders with vast experience in diplomacy and conflict resolution. The two presidents praised the appointees for accepting what they described as a "challenging but vital" task.

"These former heads of state bring not only deep knowledge of African geopolitics but also a shared commitment to stability, peace, and unity," President Mnangagwa said during the briefing.

The facilitators are mandated to engage with the DRC political leadership as well as non-state actors, in an effort to forge an inclusive and comprehensive peace agreement aimed at ending the prolonged unrest in the eastern regions of the country.

The eastern DRC has witnessed decades of instability, marked by armed conflict, humanitarian crises, and displacement. This joint initiative by SADC and EAC marks a significant step toward unified regional action to restore peace and development in the Great Lakes region.

President Mnangagwa's leadership role in the initiative reflects Zimbabwe's growing influence in regional diplomacy and conflict resolution under his chairmanship of SADC.

Source - ZBC

Must Read

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

8 mins ago | 0 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

17 hrs ago | 644 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

19 hrs ago | 372 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

21 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

21 hrs ago | 182 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

21 hrs ago | 283 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

21 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

21 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

21 hrs ago | 668 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

21 hrs ago | 90 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

21 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

22 hrs ago | 164 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 280 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 112 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 190 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 344 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 513 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 540 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 170 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 128 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 327 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 154 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 294 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 842 Views

Zimbabwe miners weather power crisis

01 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 168 Views

Illegal logging costs Zimbabwe millions

01 Aug 2025 at 08:29hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's rebasing pushes GDP to US$45,7bn

01 Aug 2025 at 08:27hrs | 139 Views

Court dismisses claim to Mugabe estate

01 Aug 2025 at 08:22hrs | 404 Views

Dynamos boost player bonuses, hire psychologists

01 Aug 2025 at 08:17hrs | 215 Views

Zimbabwe road accidents drop 12,5%

01 Aug 2025 at 08:15hrs | 44 Views

High Court to hear bid to block Borrowdale office complex

01 Aug 2025 at 08:11hrs | 143 Views

Zimbabwe Prosecutor General decries widespread corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:09hrs | 99 Views

Police destroy tonnes of illicit drugs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:07hrs | 99 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliates

01 Aug 2025 at 08:06hrs | 234 Views