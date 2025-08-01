Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

News / National

by Staff reporter

Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has returned to Zimbabwe following a high-level diplomatic engagement in Nairobi, Kenya, where he, alongside East African Community (EAC) Chairperson President William Ruto, formally appointed five facilitators to spearhead peace efforts in the conflict-ridden eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).President Mnangagwa touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Friday afternoon and was received by Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, service chiefs, and other senior government officials.Accompanying the President on this critical regional mission were Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba, and senior government staff.Following a closed-door session in Nairobi, Presidents Mnangagwa and Ruto jointly briefed the media, expressing confidence in the appointed facilitators, who are former African leaders with vast experience in diplomacy and conflict resolution. The two presidents praised the appointees for accepting what they described as a "challenging but vital" task."These former heads of state bring not only deep knowledge of African geopolitics but also a shared commitment to stability, peace, and unity," President Mnangagwa said during the briefing.The facilitators are mandated to engage with the DRC political leadership as well as non-state actors, in an effort to forge an inclusive and comprehensive peace agreement aimed at ending the prolonged unrest in the eastern regions of the country.The eastern DRC has witnessed decades of instability, marked by armed conflict, humanitarian crises, and displacement. This joint initiative by SADC and EAC marks a significant step toward unified regional action to restore peace and development in the Great Lakes region.President Mnangagwa's leadership role in the initiative reflects Zimbabwe's growing influence in regional diplomacy and conflict resolution under his chairmanship of SADC.