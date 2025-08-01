Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's dairy sector is under scrutiny after it was revealed that over 120,000 litres of milk earmarked for export were rejected by mid-year due to contamination, a staggering increase from the 39,000 litres turned away in 2024.

The alarming figures were disclosed by Dr. Lawrance Dengenya, Director of Veterinary and Technical Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, during the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF), held recently.

Dr. Dengenya said the sharp rise in milk rejections is a worrying trend that threatens the growth of Zimbabwe's export-oriented dairy industry, which currently serves regional markets including Botswana, Malawi, and Zambia.

"Trade facilitation is one of our mainstays, and we can safely say that dairy products are being exported throughout the region," Dr. Dengenya said. "However, it is sad to note that this year alone we have rejected 120,000 litres of milk. That's almost triple last year's figure."

He emphasized the urgent need for farmers and stakeholders to implement robust quality assurance mechanisms to curb the loss, calling it a major economic setback for the industry.

"If we calculate the economic loss from both the raw and retail value of the rejected milk, the figures are significant," he said. "We need a national strategy to reduce milk rejection rates. Eliminating waste is key to sustaining the industry."

Dr. Dengenya attributed the rejections mainly to two causes: high traces of antibiotics in the milk and adulteration, particularly through the illegal addition of water.

"The presence of antibiotics is the major issue," he noted. "We need to ask whether our testing methods are accurate, sensitive, and harmonised. Do we have secondary confirmatory tests to ensure the findings? What drugs are farmers using, and are withdrawal periods being observed?"

He also raised concerns about adulteration practices. "I want to believe farmers are not adding water into milk," he said. "But we need to be honest and vigilant. These practices damage our reputation and our market access."

Meanwhile, efforts to safeguard the dairy sector from disease threats are also gaining momentum. Dr. Dengenya confirmed that Zimbabwe has started manufacturing the local BOLVAC vaccine to fight Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which remains a persistent risk for livestock, particularly dairy herds.

"We have a well-organised plan to ensure vaccines are available, especially in outbreak-prone areas. We will ringfence vaccine stock for dairy farmers to protect this vital value chain," he said.

Dr. Dengenya also pointed to January disease as another key concern but reiterated that vaccines, including BOLVAC, are being made available to dairy and beef farmers alike.

The twin challenges of milk rejection and livestock disease highlight the need for tighter regulatory oversight, improved on-farm practices, and stronger public-private collaboration in Zimbabwe's dairy sector.

With export potential on the rise, industry leaders say restoring quality standards and curbing losses are essential if Zimbabwe is to maintain competitiveness in regional markets.

Source - Health Times

Must Read

University of Zimbabwe to release results

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

6 hrs ago | 11 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

6 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

6 hrs ago | 16 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

23 hrs ago | 717 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

23 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

01 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 395 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

01 Aug 2025 at 13:47hrs | 578 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

01 Aug 2025 at 13:42hrs | 188 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

01 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 314 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

01 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 263 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

01 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 749 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

01 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

01 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 772 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

01 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 98 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

01 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 160 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

01 Aug 2025 at 13:07hrs | 280 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

01 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 378 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

01 Aug 2025 at 12:25hrs | 187 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 290 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 114 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 215 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 357 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 528 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 577 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 172 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 129 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 343 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 158 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 302 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 862 Views