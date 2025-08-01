Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

News / National

by Staff reporter

The high-profile Akashinga anti-poaching unit is facing a leadership shake-up and internal turmoil following the deaths of two suspected unarmed poachers in December 2024. The fallout has triggered dismissals and resignations at the top levels of the organisation, as Akashinga attempts to restore its battered image both locally and internationally.The alleged killings of Courage Maodza and Tawanda Mapako on December 21, 2024, in the Marongora area of the Zambezi Valley, reportedly at the hands of Akashinga and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers, are at the centre of the controversy. According to a survivor, Clever Dhliwayo of Nyamakate in Hurungwe district, the victims were unarmed at the time of the shooting. They were reportedly hunting with dogs, axes, and spears, and had just killed a buffalo.While the official details remain murky, the deaths have triggered investigations and internal reforms within Akashinga, a globally celebrated conservation initiative founded by former Australian special forces soldier Damien Mander.Multiple sources confirmed that a probe by top law firm Scanlen and Holderness was commissioned by Akashinga's board of directors in the United States after the incident gained international attention - including being flagged on the U.S. embassy's website. The investigation took place in April, and several current and former employees were interviewed.As a result of the probe, key personnel have been dismissed or reassigned. These include Wayne Cummings, the former country manager, and Henry Macillwaine, who led Akashinga's wildlife crime investigations unit. Macillwaine had long faced allegations of human rights violations, particularly against villagers in Gache Gache, Chundu, and Nyamakate.Damien Mander, the organisation's founder and CEO, has reportedly been removed from executive management functions and reassigned to focus solely on fundraising. While Mander downplayed the restructuring as part of broader financial and operational adjustments, sources close to the organisation say his reassignment was part of a wider effort to clean house."Henry was Akashinga's face of abuse. The changes are welcome and long overdue," said a local headman, who requested anonymity for safety reasons.In addition to Cummings and Macillwaine, officials Blessing Chirombe and Moreblessing Khumalo were also dismissed. Two unnamed women were fired on separate fraud-related allegations, reportedly involving operational funds, loans, and petty cash - though Mander claims no knowledge of these cases.Another dismissed official, Shadreck Midzi, who was recently promoted to acting reserve manager, also fell under scrutiny due to his close association with Macillwaine.In a statement to the press, Mander admitted that Akashinga is navigating financial difficulties due to shifts in donor confidence and reduced U.S. philanthropic aid. However, he denied that the internal reshuffle stemmed from wrongdoing."Like many non-profit organisations working across Africa, Akashinga is navigating a challenging fundraising landscape," he said. "This growth reflects a broader phase of organisational maturity."He also insisted that the organisation follows strict auditing and accountability protocols: "Whenever information regarding any kind of issue is brought to management, we follow the correct protocol and ensure that investigations or actions are carried out."Despite Mander's reassurances, local communities and human rights observers say the shake-up is overdue."There was no peace. We saw our people harassed, our women abused, and our children living in fear," said Edwin Matope, a villager in Nyamakate. "Akashinga must work with the community, not against it."Villagers have expressed cautious optimism following the leadership changes and renewed calls for transparency, justice for the deceased, and co-existence between rangers and local residents."The ghosts of Courage and Tawanda will not rest until justice is served," said another villager.As Akashinga attempts to rebrand and refocus on its conservation mission, its ability to rebuild trust - both locally and internationally - may determine the future of one of Africa's most celebrated wildlife protection programs.