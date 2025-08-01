Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwe has launched the Contraceptive Acceptability Research (CARE), a pioneering study that will assess the feasibility, uptake, and acceptability of the Annovera contraceptive ring among women and adolescent girls in the country. The initiative marks a significant milestone in expanding access to innovative, user-controlled family planning methods.

The Annovera ring - a long-acting, reversible contraceptive - is designed for discreet, at-home use and requires minimal clinical intervention. Its introduction aligns with Zimbabwe's broader commitment to improving sexual and reproductive health outcomes, particularly for young women and girls who often face socio-cultural and logistical hurdles in accessing traditional contraceptive services.

Speaking at the official launch this week, Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) Director Technical Services, Ms. Mercy Marimirofa, hailed the move as a bold step in reproductive health innovation.

"We are especially proud as Zimbabwe to be among the first countries in Africa to conduct a trial of this nature," said Ms. Marimirofa. "This not only demonstrates our commitment to evidence-based programming but also positions Zimbabwe as a leader on the continent in embracing and testing self-care technologies."

The CARE study is being implemented through a multi-sector partnership involving the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and several global research and public health organisations. The goal is to generate data that could inform the national family planning policy and improve access to a broader contraceptive method mix.

Health advocates have praised the Annovera ring for its potential to address unmet contraceptive needs among vulnerable populations. The ring is effective for up to a year and can be inserted and removed by the user, offering flexibility and confidentiality - key considerations for adolescent girls and young women often burdened by stigma and limited clinic access.

"Self-care in reproductive health is a game-changer," said an MSF spokesperson at the event. "It empowers individuals to make choices in private and on their own terms, which is especially important for adolescents and underserved women."

As the CARE study gets underway, it is expected to provide critical insights into user preferences, cultural perceptions, and service delivery models that can support scale-up. If successful, it could pave the way for the Annovera ring to become a more widely available option in Zimbabwe's contraceptive method mix.

The study also reflects global efforts to advance reproductive autonomy and health equity, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

With initiatives like CARE, Zimbabwe is moving decisively toward a future where women and girls can access the tools they need to take control of their reproductive lives - safely, confidently, and on their own terms.

Source - Health Times

