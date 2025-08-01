Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
What began as a seemingly flawless inside job by three Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) employees quickly spiralled into a public farce and legal nightmare, after the trio turned on each other in broad daylight over a botched loot-sharing deal.

The drama unfolded when Panashe Madondo (29) of Budiriro, alongside accomplices Lesly Meda and Tani Ngongola, allegedly made off with ten PVC pipes from ZINWA's Belmont depot in Bulawayo. The pipes, likely valued much higher, were sold for a paltry US$400 - an amount that soon tore their partnership apart.

Dressed in full ZINWA uniforms, the three men reportedly began shouting at each other at a local shop in Barham Green, much to the amusement and confusion of onlookers. A witness described the chaotic scene as something out of a street theatre skit.

"They were loud and furious. One kept shouting, 'Handisi mwana wako iwe!' while another yelled, 'Ko $100 yangu yakaenda kupi?'" said the witness. "It was wild - they looked like they were about to throw punches right there."

Unknown to the quarrelling trio, their loud dispute had already drawn the attention of a vigilant shopper, who alerted ZINWA's Loss Control Officer, Joseph Munyaradzi.

"There are ZINWA workers fighting over stolen goods!" the whistle-blower reportedly said.

Following the tip-off, Munyaradzi launched a swift internal probe. It didn't take long before one of the conspirators, Meda, crumbled under pressure and spilled the beans. He admitted to the theft and revealed that the pipes were sold to a buyer named Shelton Muzenda and transported to General Maseko's farm in Umguza.

Police from Western Commonage were called in, and a quick operation led to the full recovery of the stolen pipes.

The consequences came quickly for Madondo, who was hauled before Magistrate Maxwell Ncube. In a blunt ruling, the court offered him two options: pay US$400 restitution or spend six months behind bars.

As the dust settles, ZINWA is expected to tighten internal controls, while residents across Bulawayo remain entertained - and alarmed - by the sheer absurdity of the crime and its unraveling.

With stolen goods recovered and one of the culprits now facing justice, it appears this "heist of the month" will be remembered not for its success, but for its spectacular collapse.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

University of Zimbabwe to release results

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

5 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

5 hrs ago | 15 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

22 hrs ago | 711 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

22 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

23 hrs ago | 395 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

01 Aug 2025 at 13:47hrs | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

01 Aug 2025 at 13:42hrs | 188 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

01 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 313 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

01 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 263 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

01 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 746 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

01 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

01 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 766 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

01 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 98 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

01 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 160 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

01 Aug 2025 at 13:07hrs | 277 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

01 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 371 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

01 Aug 2025 at 12:25hrs | 184 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 288 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 114 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 213 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 356 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 526 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 571 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 172 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 129 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 340 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 158 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 302 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 860 Views