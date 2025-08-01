Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

News / National

by Staff reporter

What began as a seemingly flawless inside job by three Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) employees quickly spiralled into a public farce and legal nightmare, after the trio turned on each other in broad daylight over a botched loot-sharing deal.The drama unfolded when Panashe Madondo (29) of Budiriro, alongside accomplices Lesly Meda and Tani Ngongola, allegedly made off with ten PVC pipes from ZINWA's Belmont depot in Bulawayo. The pipes, likely valued much higher, were sold for a paltry US$400 - an amount that soon tore their partnership apart.Dressed in full ZINWA uniforms, the three men reportedly began shouting at each other at a local shop in Barham Green, much to the amusement and confusion of onlookers. A witness described the chaotic scene as something out of a street theatre skit."They were loud and furious. One kept shouting, 'Handisi mwana wako iwe!' while another yelled, 'Ko $100 yangu yakaenda kupi?'" said the witness. "It was wild - they looked like they were about to throw punches right there."Unknown to the quarrelling trio, their loud dispute had already drawn the attention of a vigilant shopper, who alerted ZINWA's Loss Control Officer, Joseph Munyaradzi."There are ZINWA workers fighting over stolen goods!" the whistle-blower reportedly said.Following the tip-off, Munyaradzi launched a swift internal probe. It didn't take long before one of the conspirators, Meda, crumbled under pressure and spilled the beans. He admitted to the theft and revealed that the pipes were sold to a buyer named Shelton Muzenda and transported to General Maseko's farm in Umguza.Police from Western Commonage were called in, and a quick operation led to the full recovery of the stolen pipes.The consequences came quickly for Madondo, who was hauled before Magistrate Maxwell Ncube. In a blunt ruling, the court offered him two options: pay US$400 restitution or spend six months behind bars.As the dust settles, ZINWA is expected to tighten internal controls, while residents across Bulawayo remain entertained - and alarmed - by the sheer absurdity of the crime and its unraveling.With stolen goods recovered and one of the culprits now facing justice, it appears this "heist of the month" will be remembered not for its success, but for its spectacular collapse.