US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

Zimbabwe's capital is taking a major step toward modern urban living with the groundbreaking of Pomona Flats, a high-rise residential complex forming part of the ambitious US$4 billion Pomona City project. Spearheaded by WestProp Holdings, the development is being hailed as a transformative "city within a city" that blends convenience, technology, and lifestyle into one smart city ecosystem.The Pomona City project, located near Wingate Golf Club and within minutes of Harare's Green Zone commercial hub, is being positioned as a model for sustainable, integrated urban living. It adopts the globally trending 15-minute city concept, where residents can live, work, shop, learn, and play without having to commute long distances."Today marks more than the laying of bricks; it marks the foundation of a thriving, self-contained community," said WestProp CEO Ken Sharpe at the groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday. "Pomona is where urban aspirations meet lifestyle innovation - a place where families flourish."The Pomona Flats complex, comprising 22 blocks with 16 apartments each across three floors, will deliver 352 units in Phase I alone. The development features cutting-edge amenities including AI-powered security systems, a swimming pool, gym, and vibrant communal activities, designed to foster a strong sense of community.WestProp Holdings chairman Dr Michael Louis described the flats as more than just buildings - calling them a symbol of Harare's future."Pomona Flats is not just another building project. It's a bold declaration of where Harare is headed," he said. "This is the city's first high-rise development in Harare North, yes – but more significantly, it's the cornerstone of a visionary $4 billion initiative: Pomona City."Dr Louis said the smart city development places community at the heart of its design and reflects an "urban evolution with a soul." He added that WestProp aims to have 10 active projects across Harare by the fourth quarter of 2025, generating employment for more than 1,000 professionals - from architects to security staff - and injecting US$174 million into Zimbabwe's urban transformation."But this isn't just economic impact. It's human impact," Dr Louis said, highlighting the long-term legacy of the project for future generations.WestProp COO Tatiana Ellis said the launch of Pomona Flats marks the beginning of a new lifestyle in Harare, one rooted in sustainability, convenience, and innovation."This is where lifestyle meets architecture. Where families can live safely, and communities can thrive," Ellis said.The Pomona Flats are the first high-rise residential buildings in Harare North and the first to be integrated into a broader mixed-use development that includes retail, leisure, and wellness facilities.With Pomona City, WestProp Holdings aims to reshape Harare into a modern, world-class urban centre - merging smart infrastructure with inclusive living. As construction begins, hopes are high that this pioneering development will set a new standard for city living in Zimbabwe.