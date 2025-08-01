Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has officially released the June 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results, marking a major milestone for candidates who sat for the mid-year session. The announcement was made earlier today by the Zimsec Board Chairperson through a press statement.

Candidates can now access their results via the Zimsec online portal, which opened today and will remain active for five days. The portal is available to both candidates and authorized personnel.

"With effect from today, August 2, 2025, Advanced and Ordinary Level examination candidates' results will be accessible to all candidates and authorized personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal," read the statement.

Heads of examination centres across the country have also been advised to collect physical copies of their schools' results from Zimsec regional offices.

This year's June exam session represents the full-scale return of the mid-year exams following interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The session is often favoured by private candidates and repeat students seeking to improve their academic standing ahead of the main November exams.

The release of results is expected to provide critical feedback to thousands of learners and institutions nationwide, as well as contribute to national education planning and student progression decisions.

ZIMSEC did not immediately provide detailed statistics on pass rates or performance trends but is expected to publish a full analysis in the coming weeks.

Source - online

Must Read

University of Zimbabwe to release results

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

5 hrs ago | 15 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

5 hrs ago | 15 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

22 hrs ago | 711 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

22 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

23 hrs ago | 395 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

01 Aug 2025 at 13:47hrs | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

01 Aug 2025 at 13:42hrs | 188 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

01 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 313 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

01 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 263 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

01 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 746 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

01 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

01 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 765 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

01 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 98 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

01 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 160 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

01 Aug 2025 at 13:07hrs | 277 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

01 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 371 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

01 Aug 2025 at 12:25hrs | 184 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 288 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 114 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 212 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 356 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 525 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 571 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 172 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 129 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 340 Views

Mthuli Ncube commits to easing business costs

01 Aug 2025 at 08:43hrs | 158 Views

Zimra prosecutes over 50 employees over corruption

01 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 302 Views

Uproar over controversial NSSA boss appointment

01 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 859 Views