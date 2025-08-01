Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has officially released the June 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results, marking a major milestone for candidates who sat for the mid-year session. The announcement was made earlier today by the Zimsec Board Chairperson through a press statement.Candidates can now access their results via the Zimsec online portal, which opened today and will remain active for five days. The portal is available to both candidates and authorized personnel."With effect from today, August 2, 2025, Advanced and Ordinary Level examination candidates' results will be accessible to all candidates and authorized personnel online through the ZIMSEC portal," read the statement.Heads of examination centres across the country have also been advised to collect physical copies of their schools' results from Zimsec regional offices.This year's June exam session represents the full-scale return of the mid-year exams following interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The session is often favoured by private candidates and repeat students seeking to improve their academic standing ahead of the main November exams.The release of results is expected to provide critical feedback to thousands of learners and institutions nationwide, as well as contribute to national education planning and student progression decisions.ZIMSEC did not immediately provide detailed statistics on pass rates or performance trends but is expected to publish a full analysis in the coming weeks.