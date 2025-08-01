Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have identified the victim of a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the evening of August 1 along 12th Avenue Extension and Sherwood Drive in the suburb of Ilanda, Bulawayo. The deceased has been named as Dumisani Zhangare.Confirming the incident, Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the crash occurred around 8:00 PM and involved two vehicles - a Mercedes Benz and an Isuzu DMAX - resulting in one fatality and two injuries."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the 1st of August 2025 at around 2000 hours along 12th Avenue Extension and Sherwood Drive, Ilanda, Bulawayo, where Dumisani Zhangare, a male adult, was killed and two others were injured," said Inspector Msebele.According to the police report, a 40-year-old man from Ilanda was driving a Mercedes Benz due north along 12th Avenue Extension with one passenger on board. At the same time, a 37-year-old man from Burna Vista, Bulawayo, was driving an Isuzu DMAX when he attempted to turn right in front of oncoming traffic.The Mercedes Benz struck the Isuzu on the left side doors, causing it to spin and land on its side on the left edge of the road.Zhangare, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene due to the impact, while both drivers sustained varying degrees of injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Zhangare’s body was taken to the mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted.Inspector Msebele urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when navigating intersections and to adhere to all traffic rules to avoid unnecessary loss of life.Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.