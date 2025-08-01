Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musona mania grips PSL

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Knowledge Musona's shock arrival at Castle Lager Premier Soccer League contenders Scottland FC is more than just the biggest signing of the season - it could be the decisive twist in what is shaping up to be the most gripping title race in recent memory.

Unveiled to a roaring crowd at Rufaro Stadium during half-time of Scottland's 1-0 victory over Yadah FC, the former Warriors captain received a hero's welcome as fans erupted in celebration. But this isn't a farewell tour for the 35-year-old icon - it's a full-on return to business.

With just 13 matches remaining, Scottland are sitting second on the table with 43 points, trailing leaders Simba Bhora by just a single point. Third-placed MWOS (42 points) and unbeaten fourth-placed FC Platinum (41 points, with a game in hand) are breathing down their necks. The race is wide open - and Musona's presence has sent shockwaves through every rival camp.

His first test? A blockbuster away clash against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium this weekend - already being billed as a potential title decider.

"Today we didn't just unveil a player - we reignited a dream," said Scottland FC spokesperson Tendai Muringani. "Knowledge brings with him experience, leadership, and a winning mentality. He's here to compete."

Musona's return marks his first-ever stint in Zimbabwe's domestic league, despite a glittering international career spanning Germany's Bundesliga, Belgium's Pro League, South Africa's PSL, and the Saudi Pro League. Having scored 25 goals in 52 appearances for the national team, he remains one of Zimbabwe's most decorated and beloved footballers.

Veteran coach Garthly Chipuka said Musona could be the missing piece in Scottland's championship jigsaw.

"He's not just a striker - he's a general. His football brain, calmness under pressure, and leadership are unmatched. This signing could reshape the title run-in."

Musona now reunites with his younger brother and club captain Walter Musona, and ex-Warriors teammate Khama Billiat, forming a formidable attacking core with unmatched pedigree.

Scottland's aggressive transfer window also saw the arrival of Warriors forward Terrence Dzvukamanja, Namibian winger Moses Vareta, and Malawian attacker Khuda Myaba, underlining the club's bold ambition to dominate both on and off the pitch.
Skeptics Urge Caution

However, some voices have sounded a note of caution. Collin Nyambiya, former Highlanders and Railstars forward, warned that Musona must quickly adapt to the demanding and often unpredictable nature of Zimbabwean football.

"This league is physically intense and the playing conditions vary greatly. Knowledge is a legend, but the PSL has its own rhythm. There's no time to settle in - the pressure is instant," said Nyambiya.

Scottland FC's transformation has not come without friction. Despite heavy investment in infrastructure, branding, and marquee signings - drawing comparisons to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns - the club endured a rocky mid-season spell marred by rumours of dressing room discontent and contract disputes. Still, they've remained firmly in the top four - a testament to the squad's depth and resilience.

Musona's return, many believe, could be the unifying spark Scottland needs to convert promise into silverware.

"He's calm under fire, and a proven leader," said a Scottland training staff member. "He has walked into dressing rooms far more divided than this and inspired belief."

For the Premier Soccer League as a whole, Musona's arrival is a publicity goldmine and a potential turning point.

"Musona's comeback could mark a renaissance for Zimbabwean football," said ZIFA technical advisor Tinashe Nengomasha. "It's about belief, vision, and showing that our league can still attract talent of the highest calibre."

As the title race heats up, all eyes now turn to Mandava this weekend. If Musona delivers as expected, Scottland's fairy-tale charge toward the PSL crown could very well become a reality - and Zimbabwean football may be witnessing the beginning of a new golden chapter.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

8 hrs ago | 14 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

8 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

8 hrs ago | 52 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

8 hrs ago | 21 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

01 Aug 2025 at 17:19hrs | 725 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

01 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 1688 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

01 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 399 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

01 Aug 2025 at 13:47hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

01 Aug 2025 at 13:42hrs | 189 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

01 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 321 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

01 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 264 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

01 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 761 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

01 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

01 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 779 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

01 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 98 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

01 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 160 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

01 Aug 2025 at 13:07hrs | 289 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

01 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 400 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

01 Aug 2025 at 12:25hrs | 196 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 292 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 115 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 225 Views

Govt backs Bulawayo's Khumbul'Ekhaya Investment drive

01 Aug 2025 at 09:17hrs | 359 Views

Bulawayo man fined for wearing military camouflage

01 Aug 2025 at 09:13hrs | 528 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits economy chaos

01 Aug 2025 at 09:12hrs | 589 Views

Court delays ConCourt referral bid in Blessed Mhlanga, HStv case

01 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 172 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation nears completion

01 Aug 2025 at 09:05hrs | 129 Views

Mapeza compares Scottland to Black Rhinos' Class of '84

01 Aug 2025 at 09:01hrs | 346 Views