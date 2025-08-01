Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the June 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results, showing an encouraging improvement in national pass rates compared to the previous year.

Speaking during a press briefing in Harare on Saturday, ZIMSEC Board Chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, confirmed that the Ordinary Level pass rate among candidates who sat for five or more subjects rose to 5.87 percent, up from 4.44 percent recorded in June 2024. A total of 511 candidates wrote five or more subjects this year, out of a total of 40,368 who registered for the June session. Of those, 30 candidates passed with a Grade C or better in five subjects.

Professor Mapfumo highlighted that while the June session typically attracts a small percentage of candidates attempting five or more subjects, the improvement in the pass rate was a positive development. He also noted that the examination session saw participation from learners with special needs, with 43 such candidates sitting for various subjects. Among them were 25 visually impaired, 15 physically impaired, and three who were hard of hearing.

For subjects with over 1,000 entries, the highest percentage pass rate recorded was 67.44 percent, while in subjects with between 100 and 999 candidates, the top pass rate reached 78.63 percent. This, according to ZIMSEC, demonstrates steady performance improvements in a number of key subjects.

At Advanced Level, although the number of registered candidates declined from 120 in 2024 to 110 in 2025, the pass rate soared. All the candidates were private candidates, and 62 of them sat for two or more subjects. Of those, 42 passed with Grade E or better in at least two subjects, resulting in an overall pass rate of 67.74 percent. This marks a dramatic increase from the previous year's figure of 31.67 percent, when only 38 out of 120 candidates met the same criteria.

Professor Mapfumo attributed the rise in the Advanced Level pass rate to greater preparedness among private candidates and improved exam alignment. He noted that the June session continues to be an important opportunity for private learners to upgrade their qualifications or retake critical subjects.

The examination results are now accessible online via the ZIMSEC results portal, which opened on Saturday and will remain active for five days. Candidates and authorized personnel can log in to view and print their results. Meanwhile, school heads and examination centre managers will be able to collect official result slips from ZIMSEC Regional Offices starting Monday, August 4.

As ZIMSEC continues its mission to uphold standards and transparency, the improved pass rates this year offer a glimmer of hope amid broader national efforts to strengthen Zimbabwe's education system and examination integrity.

Source - ZBC

Must Read

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

20 mins ago | 2 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

47 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

7 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

10 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

10 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

10 hrs ago | 16 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

10 hrs ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

10 hrs ago | 59 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

10 hrs ago | 22 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

01 Aug 2025 at 17:19hrs | 732 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

01 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 1722 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

01 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 406 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

01 Aug 2025 at 13:47hrs | 588 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

01 Aug 2025 at 13:42hrs | 190 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

01 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 327 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

01 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 266 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

01 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 771 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

01 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 462 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

01 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 783 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

01 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 103 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

01 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 164 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

01 Aug 2025 at 13:07hrs | 298 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

01 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 418 Views

Zimbabwe govt commits to service delivery reforms

01 Aug 2025 at 12:25hrs | 204 Views

National Sports Stadium renovations lag

01 Aug 2025 at 10:11hrs | 295 Views

Diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe rise to US$635.2m

01 Aug 2025 at 10:08hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe on track for 6% growth

01 Aug 2025 at 10:00hrs | 235 Views