Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has released the June 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results, showing an encouraging improvement in national pass rates compared to the previous year.Speaking during a press briefing in Harare on Saturday, ZIMSEC Board Chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, confirmed that the Ordinary Level pass rate among candidates who sat for five or more subjects rose to 5.87 percent, up from 4.44 percent recorded in June 2024. A total of 511 candidates wrote five or more subjects this year, out of a total of 40,368 who registered for the June session. Of those, 30 candidates passed with a Grade C or better in five subjects.Professor Mapfumo highlighted that while the June session typically attracts a small percentage of candidates attempting five or more subjects, the improvement in the pass rate was a positive development. He also noted that the examination session saw participation from learners with special needs, with 43 such candidates sitting for various subjects. Among them were 25 visually impaired, 15 physically impaired, and three who were hard of hearing.For subjects with over 1,000 entries, the highest percentage pass rate recorded was 67.44 percent, while in subjects with between 100 and 999 candidates, the top pass rate reached 78.63 percent. This, according to ZIMSEC, demonstrates steady performance improvements in a number of key subjects.At Advanced Level, although the number of registered candidates declined from 120 in 2024 to 110 in 2025, the pass rate soared. All the candidates were private candidates, and 62 of them sat for two or more subjects. Of those, 42 passed with Grade E or better in at least two subjects, resulting in an overall pass rate of 67.74 percent. This marks a dramatic increase from the previous year's figure of 31.67 percent, when only 38 out of 120 candidates met the same criteria.Professor Mapfumo attributed the rise in the Advanced Level pass rate to greater preparedness among private candidates and improved exam alignment. He noted that the June session continues to be an important opportunity for private learners to upgrade their qualifications or retake critical subjects.The examination results are now accessible online via the ZIMSEC results portal, which opened on Saturday and will remain active for five days. Candidates and authorized personnel can log in to view and print their results. Meanwhile, school heads and examination centre managers will be able to collect official result slips from ZIMSEC Regional Offices starting Monday, August 4.As ZIMSEC continues its mission to uphold standards and transparency, the improved pass rates this year offer a glimmer of hope amid broader national efforts to strengthen Zimbabwe's education system and examination integrity.