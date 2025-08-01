Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A routine drug raid in Budiriro, Harare, on Monday led to the dramatic arrest of two fugitives who had been on the police wanted list since 2023 for unrelated criminal offences.

The suspects, Arthur Muchichwa (28) and Tafirenyika Nhenda (31), were apprehended at a known drug hotspot where police had been trailing suspected dealers. The pair was arrested alongside David Madhabha (31) and Blessing Madziro (32) after officers found quantities of dagga in their possession.

According to police, Muchichwa was wanted for theft from a motor vehicle, while Nhenda was linked to an unresolved housebreaking case. The pair had managed to evade capture for over a year until their luck ran out this week.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of two individuals on the police wanted list for various crimes, as well as two other suspects found in possession of illegal drugs," said a police spokesperson.

The raid was part of ongoing anti-drug operations across Harare, aimed at curbing the rising tide of substance abuse and related criminal activity in high-density suburbs.

Police say further investigations revealed that Muchichwa and Nhenda have additional pending cases under review. All four suspects are currently in custody and are expected to appear in court later this week on charges related to drug possession, with Muchichwa and Nhenda likely to face separate indictments linked to their past crimes.

Authorities have urged the public to continue reporting suspicious activity and applauded residents who helped identify the hideout.

Source - Newsday

