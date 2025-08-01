Latest News Editor's Choice


Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago
In a bizarre case of boldness and blatant disregard for the law, a 32-year-old man from Masvingo who stole 1,600 metres of barbed wire from High Court Judge Justice Sunsley Zisengwe's rural homestead shocked villagers and authorities alike when he told the judge he was "too busy" to return the stolen property.

The man, Stephen Mapotere of Village 18D, Mushandike Resettlement Area under Chief Charumbira, was convicted of theft by Magistrate Caroline Tafira Nyoni at the Masvingo Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Mapotere was fined US$400 and ordered to restitute US$180 to Justice Zisengwe before August 18, 2025, or face a one-month jail term.

The theft came to light on June 28, when Justice Zisengwe visited his homestead in Chief Bere's area and discovered the barbed wire missing. Instead of involving the police immediately, the judge opted for a traditional, community-based resolution by informing the village head, who then spread word about the stolen fencing.

The community identified Mapotere as the suspect, and on July 9, a meeting was held with several village heads present. In a display of leniency, Justice Zisengwe chose not to press charges initially, requesting only that Mapotere return the wire.

However, in an audacious reply days later, Mapotere allegedly told the judge he was too busy doing piece jobs to return the stolen wire, dismissing the opportunity to resolve the matter amicably.

Faced with this brazen response, Justice Zisengwe reported the matter to the police.

Investigators later discovered that Mapotere had already used the barbed wire to fence his homestead and pigsty, leaving only 20 metres unused. The remaining wire was recovered from his home and submitted in court as an exhibit.

Legal analysts and members of the Masvingo community expressed shock at Mapotere's dismissive attitude toward a senior judicial officer.

"This is not just a theft case — it's a case of shocking disrespect to the rule of law and traditional authority," said a local headman who attended the July meeting. "The judge showed mercy, and it was thrown back in his face."

The case has sparked wider debate on the erosion of community-based dispute resolution and the challenges of enforcing respect for both customary and formal legal systems in rural areas.

Despite the unusual circumstances, authorities say the matter has now been resolved lawfully, though the audacity of the culprit will likely remain a talking point in Masvingo for some time.

