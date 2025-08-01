Latest News Editor's Choice


5 arrested after armed robbery spree

Five men have been arrested in connection with a violent string of armed robberies that left residents of Bulawayo's Killarney suburb living in fear. Armed with machetes, knives, and even medieval-style axes, the gang allegedly launched a coordinated crime spree, attacking and robbing residents over several days.

The suspects - Mpho Ncube (26), Thabani Zondo (25), Thembalami Sibanda (25), Ashton Ncube (22), and Shelton Ngwenya (24) - all hail from Pumula suburb. They appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibonginkosi Mnkandla on Thursday facing six counts of robbery and one count of malicious damage to property. The court remanded them in custody to 15 August. The accused are being represented by defence lawyer Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers.

Prosecutor Owen Mugari told the court that the gang's crime spree began on July 30 along Coghlan Road in Killarney. In one of their first known incidents, the group allegedly smashed a Honda Fit vehicle belonging to one of the complainants before assaulting a man using machetes and a Colombian-style knife. The victim was threatened with death before the suspects fled with his mobile phone.

The prosecution alleges that the suspects continued their rampage across the suburb, targeting pedestrians and lone residents. In another case, the gang reportedly stole phones, chargers, and money from their victims, using extreme threats of violence to intimidate them. One complainant was reportedly forced to hand over his blue and yellow hooded jacket after being surrounded and threatened with axes and knives.

The arrests have brought a temporary sigh of relief to Killarney residents, many of whom had stopped walking alone at night due to fears of being attacked. Police investigations are ongoing, and authorities say the gang may be linked to additional cases.

Residents and community leaders have praised the swift police action but urged for stronger patrols and more visible security presence in the suburb. “We've been living in fear. It's like something out of a horror movie — who walks around with axes in 2025?” said one local resident.

If convicted, the suspects could face lengthy jail sentences. The case continues on August 15.

