Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
10 secs ago | Views
BINDURA - Failure to control emotions over a memory card misunderstanding has landed Tatenda Nyamayaro (20) of Chipfurutse village under Chief Dotito (Mt Darwin) in jail upon conviction for setting fire, which gutted fellow villager, Pressmore Mudzondi's (23) thatched bedroom hut.

Bindura Magistrate, Elisha Singano slapped Nyamayaro with a five-year jail sentence for an attempted murder crime charge as defined in section 189(1), as read with section 47(1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 09:23. Singano, however, acquitted Mudzondi's co-accused, Nicholas Muunganirwa (23) for lack of evidence linking him to the commission of the crime.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on June 11 at around 17:00 hours, both Nyamayaro and Muunganirwa met Mudzondi at a village shop where they had a misunderstanding over the reason why the complainant had taken Nyamayaro's memory card. Upon failure to resolve the misunderstanding, they both parted ways with the complainant after threatening to set his house on fire.

On the same day around 23:00 hours, the complainant and his wife, Ropafadzo Maipa were fast asleep in their thatched bedroom hut when the accused person proceeded to complainant's homestead.

Whilst at the complainant's residence, the accused tied Mudzondi's bedroom door with a wire and lit fire on the hut's thatched roof before leaving the crime scene. Mudzondi cried and begged for help whilst the house was burning until Hazviperi Nyamhandi come to their rescue where he axed the tied-up door for them to escape the inferno.

The accused's attempt to flee from the crime scene before identification and detection was short-lived after Maxwell Mudzondi (complainant's father) managed to identify the accused, whom he tried to apprehend but failed.

The inferno left Mudzondi counting unrecovered property losses, including two bags of maize, cash amounting to US$5,000, clothes, bed, wardrobe, among other valuables.

Source - Byo24News

