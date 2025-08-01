Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree
2 hrs ago | Views
File Picture: Herd of Cattle
As the country is reeling from stock theft surge, farmers in Plumtree and surrounding Matebeleland provinces are living in severe shock following the arrest and remand of Timothy John Schultz (57) of number 3 Fitch road in Kumalo (Bulawayo) after vanishing with 485 cattle from Maphaneni ranch (under African Dreams Safaris, number 12 Hillcrest Farm, Gwanda) where he was employed as a manager.

Appearing before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Nembaware, Schultz is facing 12 counts of stock theft upon conviction.

Schultz has since been remanded in custody to 4 August at the Regional Court for bail application. At the initial appearance, Schultz made an application challenging his placement on remand, arguing that he acted within his duties when he sold the cattle since he was the manager.

However, the court ruled that there is a reasonable suspicion that he committed the offence, hence he was placed on remand.

The state led by Vorster Makuwerere told the court that on August 6 last year, Schultz proceeded to Maphaneni ranch where he misrepresented himself to Kudakwashe Maparura that he had been authorised by the complainant, Fbris Luka Ignatius to sell some cows with the proceeds meant to cover workers salaries. Without realising or suspecting any misrepresentation, Maparura consented to Schultz's request and loaded 49 cows which the accused vanishes delivered the herd to Accacia abattoir without the owner's authority.

Makuwerere told the court again that on August 21 of 2024, Schultz proceeded to Maphaneni ranch and misrepresented to Maparura again that he had been authorised by Fbris Luka Ignatius (complainant) to sell some cows, purportedly with the same intentions of covering workers salaries. He went ahead and load 49 cows which he delivered and sold to Accacia abattoir without the owner's authority.

The court further heard that on September 21, last year the accused proceeded to the same ranch and misrepresented using the same workers salaries arrears and payment modus operandi (modes of operation), loading 60 cows and delivered the herd to Accacia abattoir without the owner's authority.

On the fourth account, it was on October 23rd of 2024 when Schultz proceeded to Maphaneni ranch and misrepresented using the same modus operandi, where he loaded 49 cows which he delivered to Accacia abattoir without the owner's authority.

Schultz allegedly embarked on a series of crime commissions using the same modus operandi twelve (12) times, but on disaggregated monthly dates stretching between 2024 and upto (until) April 2025 when he was nabbed for a series stock theft criminal charges.

The total herd stolen by Schultz during a period extending from August 07 2024 to April 23 2025 which were not recovered, is 485 until his arrested for stock theft on July 31.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

11 hrs ago | 407 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

11 hrs ago | 174 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

14 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

14 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

14 hrs ago | 19 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

14 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zec abandons Econet for voter registration checks

14 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bindura neglects billing 1,598 households

14 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo losing 'City of Kings' shine amid garbage pile-up

14 hrs ago | 65 Views

1 in 5 Zimbabwean infants receive exclusive breastfeeding

14 hrs ago | 23 Views

Judge Katiyo in legal storm over 'fraudulent' ruling on unheard case

01 Aug 2025 at 17:19hrs | 738 Views

Walter Mzembi hospitalised

01 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 1756 Views

Govt to widen Seke Road, introduce dedicated bus lanes

01 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 409 Views

Econet defends fair usage policy amid backlash

01 Aug 2025 at 13:47hrs | 592 Views

Zimbabwe's budget falls short of Abuja health target funding

01 Aug 2025 at 13:42hrs | 190 Views

African Bishops push for greater autonomy in UMC

01 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 340 Views

Bezbets loses High Court appeal against punter

01 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 266 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce single vehicle licence disc, cut fees

01 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 782 Views

Zimbabwe deploys +150 breathalysers

01 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 474 Views

Zimbabwe slides into a spaza nation

01 Aug 2025 at 13:17hrs | 791 Views

Paramount, Alliance dispute over redress spills into court

01 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 118 Views

RBZ Chief charts path to monetary stability

01 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 165 Views

Lake Chivero crisis pushes wildlife and people to the edge

01 Aug 2025 at 13:07hrs | 317 Views

Marange communities protest ZCDC retrenchments

01 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 439 Views