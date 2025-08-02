Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a sweeping move aimed at restoring order in the central business district, the City of Harare has shut down hundreds of shops, launching an operation dubbed "Operation Restore Order." The crackdown is in response to the unchecked growth of remodeled commercial properties in the area, which have led to a proliferation of small, partitioned shops.

As Harare experiences rapid urbanization, many buildings in the central business district have been converted into small cubicles and rental spaces, often without necessary approvals. This transformation has raised concerns among city officials, who believe the uncontrolled growth is compromising the city's standards and disrupting the formal business landscape.

The city council has acknowledged the changing dynamics of business in Harare but emphasized that the proliferation of these lettable shops, some of which operate from partitioned warehouses, is undermining compliance with city bylaws. According to councillors, the operation will run for the next month and aims to enforce business regulations across the city, targeting issues such as expired licenses, inadequate fire safety measures, and the lack of approved building plans.

"This operation is a direct response to the growing disorder in the CBD, where businesses are failing to comply with basic regulations," said Council Task Enforcement Chairperson, Edgar Dzehonye. "We want to restore safety, order, and ensure a conducive environment for legitimate traders and shoppers."

The crackdown is focused on businesses that do not have up-to-date licenses, fail to meet fire safety regulations, or have illegally partitioned their buildings without proper approval. Municipal officials have also noted that many of the affected businesses had not paid property taxes or the consolidated revenue bill, which led to disconnections from municipal services.

On Monday alone, city inspectors visited 295 business premises, and 121 were found to be noncompliant. Dzehonye said, "These businesses had no business licenses at all, and as a result, they were closed down. Additionally, several buildings had been partitioned illegally, and about 45% of businesses failed to meet fire safety regulations."

In an effort to streamline the process and encourage compliance, the council has set up a one-stop shop for business license applications. Processing is expected to take two days, and business owners have been urged to rectify violations before the next inspection.

"Our message is clear: businesses must comply with partitioning regulations, hold valid trading licenses, and ensure they are up to date with their tax payments," Dzehonye added.

Acting Town Clerk Jabulani Duve also stressed the importance of adhering to council bylaws, highlighting the negative impact of disorder in the CBD. "The current state of disorder in the CBD has caused significant public inconvenience. This operation is part of a broader strategy to improve business and environmental standards, and to better manage refuse collection," Duve said.

The initiative is part of the 2024 Call to Action programme, launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which focuses on improving business practices, enhancing environmental standards, and streamlining refuse management.

In addition to the business closures, the taskforce will also target illegal street car washes, which have contributed to the increasing disorder in the city. These operations are seen as a part of the broader effort to support legitimate businesses and curb illegal trading practices.

Observers have linked the rise of informal businesses to the economic challenges facing many Zimbabweans, including widespread job losses and the collapse of formal companies. With unemployment on the rise, many people have turned to informal trading as a means of survival, further contributing to the growing informal economy in the city.

As the crackdown continues, the city council hopes to strike a balance between fostering business growth and ensuring compliance with urban planning standards. However, the operation has not been without controversy, with some business owners expressing frustration over what they see as an overreach by local authorities. Nonetheless, the city remains determined to restore order to the CBD and create a more organized and compliant business environment.

Source - The Standard

