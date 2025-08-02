Latest News Editor's Choice


Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A recent demolition drive by the Kariba Municipality has sparked widespread outrage, with residents accusing local authorities of political victimization and unlawful action after their homes were destroyed without warning or legal justification.

On Tuesday, municipal workers arrived in Kasese armed with heavy machinery, demolishing temporary structures that had been erected by families who had legally acquired land in 2013. The demolition, which occurred without court orders or prior notice, left dozens of families homeless and their belongings in ruins.

The affected residents had paid for their stands and constructed temporary shelters while awaiting formal development approval. Despite this, the municipality proceeded with the demolitions, citing violations of a resolution that barred construction before the installation of infrastructure.

Residents have vehemently protested the actions, claiming that the demolitions were politically motivated. Many believe the council specifically targeted perceived supporters of the ruling Zanu-PF party, accusing the municipality of political bias and unjust treatment.

"We were not given time to remove our belongings," said one affected resident, whose cabin was razed. "We were simply labelled Zanu-PF and punished."

Another resident, Gracious Shonhai, expressed deep frustration, stating, "These people are wicked. We are legitimate owners—we bought these stands over a decade ago. Some of our children were in primary school then; now they're in university, yet nothing has been developed here."

The Kariba Residents and Ratepayers Association (KIARRA) and the Kariba Urban Residents Association (KURA) condemned the demolitions as inhumane and unlawful. KIARRA chairperson Jane Jabulani called the action a violation of the residents' right to shelter and due process.

"The council acted without consultation, reflecting a disturbing disregard for inclusive governance," Jabulani said.

Kasese Residents Association leader Jacob Magombedze shared similar concerns, highlighting the broader impact on the community. "Families are now homeless. The council's heavy-handedness has worsened the crisis," Magombedze stated.

The controversy surrounding the demolitions also follows a legal precedent. In October of last year, the High Court ruled against the use of outdated laws by local authorities to carry out property demolitions. Justice Never Katiyo's judgment, handed down on October 16, condemned the provisions of the Regional, Town, and Country Planning Act (Sections 32 and 37) and ordered that they be repealed. Katiyo emphasized that local authorities must adhere to due process, as enshrined in the Zimbabwean constitution, which guarantees protection against arbitrary eviction.

However, Kariba Ward 3 Councillor Robert Tabvunya, who chairs the housing committee, defended the municipality's actions. "The law took its course," Tabvunya said, insisting that the demolitions followed legal protocols and came after repeated warnings to residents.

But for the affected residents, the situation remains unresolved, and their anger continues to grow. "We're not squatters—we own these stands," said one. "The council has no court order to evict us. We'll fight this."

Luke Nyamadzawo, another beneficiary from Kasese, accused the opposition-led council of political bias. "Our councilors must serve the people, not persecute them," Nyamadzawo said.

The demolitions have further deepened political divides in the area, with many residents accusing the council of prioritizing political agendas over the well-being of the community. The trust in local governance has been severely eroded, and the families who have been affected are now demanding compensation and accountability.

As tensions continue to rise, the municipality has yet to release an official statement addressing the controversy. The lack of response from local authorities only fuels the anger and resolve of the community, with many residents vowing to fight back against what they perceive as a gross injustice.

The situation in Kariba has quickly escalated from a local dispute to a political issue, and it remains to be seen how the municipality will respond to the growing discontent and calls for justice.

Source - The Standard

