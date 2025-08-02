Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

News / National

by Staff reporter

A whirlwind swept through a high-profile government event in Binga district last Thursday, causing a temporary disruption to the official commissioning of the Nsungwale Disaster Recovery Housing Project by Vice President Kembo Mohadi.The dramatic weather event struck just moments after the Vice President's arrival at Nsungwale village, where the ceremony was being held. What began as a gentle breeze soon escalated into a fierce whirlwind, uprooting tents, tearing down poles, and scattering debris, including the structure set up as the official stage. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported, and the whirlwind quickly subsided.The unexpected event left many shaken, and some local community members viewed it as a bad omen, speculating that the ancestral spirits may have been displeased with the ceremony or that certain cultural traditions were not observed. Chief Sinakoma, a prominent local leader, commented on the incident, emphasizing the importance of respecting local customs and the guidance of traditional leaders in community projects."What happened today with the whirlwind is not normal. It is a sign," said Chief Sinakoma. "Our traditional customs and ancestral spirits must always be respected."Despite the brief disruption, the program resumed with Vice President Mohadi continuing his visit. He toured the 37 newly constructed homes, which are part of the wider Nsungwale Disaster Recovery Housing Project, and later addressed the gathered crowd.The project was initiated in response to the devastating flash floods that struck the area in February 2020, displacing hundreds of families. The floods occurred at the confluence of the Simbwambwa, Siakanda, Namapande, and Manyenyengwa rivers, causing widespread destruction."This initiative is part of the government's Rural Development 5.0 strategy," Vice President Mohadi said. "A total of 215 households were affected, and 37 homes were completely destroyed. The Nsungwale Disaster Recovery Housing Project was implemented to restore dignity and stability to the affected community."The newly constructed houses follow the "Build Back Better" principle outlined in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, designed to be more resilient to future disasters. In addition to the homes, essential infrastructure such as ablution facilities and a reconstructed primary school have been completed."Zimbabwe has not been spared by climate change," Mohadi added. "The increasing frequency and severity of disasters, including droughts, cyclones, and floods, call for strengthened early warning systems and community resilience."Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, also lauded the project, calling it a significant milestone in addressing housing needs and fostering economic resilience in the community."This project includes potable water, roads, and a completed primary school," Garwe said. "Going forward, we will ensure additional social services such as clinics, mobile network access, electricity, and a local business center. We encourage the community to take advantage of these resources, especially water, for small-scale agriculture and livelihoods projects."Chief Sinakoma, reflecting on the impact of the floods on his community, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the recovery efforts."These houses bring dignity back to my people," he said. "We are grateful to the Government for coming up with this project following the floods that left 181 families homeless. My heart is full of joy as I witness this event."For the beneficiaries, the new homes marked the end of a long struggle. Benita Mwembe (42), one of the recipients, shared her feelings of both joy and concern."I'm grateful for the house, but not everyone in the community is happy," Mwembe admitted. "Some are jealous and speaking ill of us. Still, I now have keys to my own house, and that means a lot."Smart Muzamba, a father of five, described the emotional toll the floods had taken on his family."After the floods, we were left scattered, like birds without nests," he said. "My children often woke up crying in the middle of the night, haunted by the fear of being swept away again. But today, I feel whole again. I have a home for my family, and my children can finally sleep in peace."Another beneficiary, Jerinah Muleya, could not contain her joy as she was handed the keys to her new home."Finding myself in such a beautiful home feels like a dream, especially after the devastating floods that left my family and me homeless," she said. "Remembering that day still brings tears to my eyes, but today, they are tears of joy. I am deeply grateful to the government for keeping its promise. This is truly a day of celebration for us."The Nsungwale Disaster Recovery Housing Project is seen as a key component of Zimbabwe's rural development strategy and is aligned with the country's Vision 2030, which aims to build a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economy. The event marked a significant step forward in the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and addressing the housing needs of communities impacted by natural disasters.Despite the momentary disruption caused by the whirlwind, the day was ultimately one of joy, reflection, and hope for the future. The newly constructed homes symbolize not only recovery but a renewed sense of community resilience in the face of adversity.