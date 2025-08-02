Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season filled with more lows than highs, Dynamos FC finally saw a glimmer of hope, thanks to the inspiring leadership of veteran midfielder Denver "Mundikumbuke" Mukamba. Stuck in the relegation zone, the Harare giants pulled off a crucial 1-0 win over MWOS at Rufaro Stadium, with Mukamba's leadership proving to be the catalyst for their first victory in seven matches.The win was a rare moment of joy in what has been a forgettable season for Dynamos, who have struggled to find form. The victory, achieved with just 10 men after midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa was sent off for a second bookable offence, came courtesy of a disputed 71st-minute penalty. Mukamba was instrumental in winning the spot kick, with his effort from a tight angle spilled by MWOS goalkeeper Martin Mapisa. As the ball squirmed loose, defender Tafadzwa Nyabunze was adjudged to have fouled Jairos Kasondo in his attempt to clear, and referee Tafadzwa Zhou pointed to the spot.Despite the numerical disadvantage, Dynamos played with newfound swagger and resolve. Mukamba, who had come on as a substitute, showed the kind of leadership and fearlessness that had been missing from the team's performances all season. His determination in every challenge and his influence on the pitch were palpable, reminding fans of the player who once graced the field for Zimbabwe's top club."This was a massive three points for us," said assistant coach Thomas Ruzive, who stood in for new head coach Kelvin Kaindu. "The boys showed great character today, and I'm happy with how they responded. This win will give us confidence moving forward, and it's a big boost in our fight against relegation."The victory, which was only Dynamos' third in 24 matches this season, is a crucial one, though they remain in the relegation zone. Prior to the win, Dynamos had managed just 16 points from 23 games and had not won in their last seven outings. Their attacking struggles were evident, having scored only six goals this season while conceding 21.For MWOS, the loss marked the continuation of a poor run, having not won in their last four matches. Despite their recent struggles, MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa remains optimistic about his team's future."We didn't do well today, but we're not in bad shape," Mutasa said. "The team has exceeded expectations in their first season in the Premier League. All they need is patience and time to adjust to top-flight football. We'll bounce back."Dynamos' win came on the same day Scottland FC made history by handing FC Platinum their first-ever loss in the Premiership, a 5-2 humiliation in Zvishavane. Meanwhile, champions Simba Bhora held on to the top spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Chicken Inn at Wadzanai, while Rodwell Dhlakama's GreenFuel rebounded from their earlier loss to beat ZPC Kariba 1-0.Yadah Stars and Triangle played out a goalless draw, and Manica Diamonds ended a nine-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over TelOne.Dynamos' win may not lift them out of the relegation zone yet, but it offers a much-needed morale boost as they look to climb out of the bottom of the table. Their fans, who were electric throughout the match, will hope that Mukamba's influence continues to inspire the team in their fight for survival.For now, it's one step in the right direction, and with more performances like this, Dynamos could yet avoid the dreaded drop.