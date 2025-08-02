Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

News / National

by Staff reporter

It was supposed to be another routine stop in FC Platinum's dominant unbeaten run. Instead, it turned into an unforgettable afternoon for Scottland FC, who handed the four-time champions a crushing 5-2 defeat that left records shattered and the Zvishavane crowd in disbelief.In just their debut season in the Premiership, Scottland achieved something no one had seen coming – a dominant, resounding victory over one of the most formidable teams in Zimbabwean football.The result marked FC Platinum's first defeat of the season, their worst-ever loss in the league, and the first time that Norman Mapeza had overseen a side that conceded five goals in a match. For Scottland, this was their fifth consecutive victory and a statement performance that sent shockwaves through the football community."It's my first time," Mapeza said when asked if he had ever managed a team that conceded five goals. "But I think we gave away three goals. Those mistakes cost us everything."Scottland's triumph was no accident. They delivered a footballing masterclass, showcasing the combination of debutants, rediscovered stars, and an unrelenting hunger to succeed.The match was filled with new beginnings. Scottland scored five goals for the first time in top-flight football. Knowledge Musona, one of the country's biggest stars, made his much-anticipated return during the mid-season window and marked it with a performance that set the tone for the team's charge.Moses Shidolo, also a midseason arrival, marked his debut with a goal, while Mafios Chihweta made a lasting impact with two assists in his debut. Albert Manenji, who joined from Simba Bhora, opened his goal-scoring account in the emphatic victory.The game itself began with a relentless tempo, as both teams pushed forward. Scottland struck first when Walter Musona was brought down inside the box by FC Platinum goalkeeper David Bizabane. Referee Mhaka Magare awarded a penalty, and Musona made no mistake from the spot, putting Scottland ahead 1-0.FC Platinum responded quickly through Sherped Mhlanga, who finished off a Jarison Selemani corner in the 32nd minute to level the score at 1-1. However, Scottland regained the lead just before halftime when Tymone Machope raced down the right, beat his marker, and slotted the ball past Bizabane for a 2-1 lead at the break.It was in the second half that Scottland truly took control. In the 49th minute, Bizabane made a reckless attempt to dribble out from his own box under pressure. Machope pounced, stole the ball, and calmly slotted home to make it 3-1. The blow left Mapeza's side reeling."If it had gone to halftime at 1-1, maybe we could keep fighting," Mapeza admitted. "But that second goal, and then the third, it took everything out of us."Scottland sensed victory and pressed for more. A clever reverse pass from Terrence Dzvukamanja found Chihweta, who laid off a perfect assist for Shidolo to grab the fourth goal. Although Muvirimi managed to pull one back for FC Platinum, heading home from another Selemani corner, it was not enough to spark a comeback.The final nail in the coffin came from Manenji, who made a sharp run into the box and finished coolly after another assist from Chihweta, who had been involved in every major attack for Scottland.Scottland's 5-2 victory not only secured a monumental win but also redefined expectations for the team. It marked the first time FC Platinum had conceded five goals in the league since their inception in 2011, and the first time Mapeza had witnessed his team collapse in such a manner.For Scottland, this was more than just a fluke win—it was a powerful statement. In a matter of months, they had transformed from newcomers to serious contenders, rewriting the script and showing that they are ready to challenge the established order of Zimbabwean football.FC Platinum's unbeaten run was no more, and the Premiership title race had a new contender in Scottland FC. What started as a debut season has quickly turned into a campaign full of promise, and if this performance is anything to go by, the future looks very bright indeed for Scottland.