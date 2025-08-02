Latest News Editor's Choice


Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Drivers responsible for fatal accidents could soon face custodial sentences, while serial traffic violators may have their licenses suspended or revoked under new, more stringent measures being considered by the Government. These interventions aim to curb reckless driving behavior and reduce the alarming rise in road traffic accidents across the country.

The announcement follows remarks by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who recently emphasized that "the cost of bad behaviour on our roads must simply outweigh whatever bizarre benefits those responsible think they are gaining from reckless driving." His statement underscores the Government's commitment to taking a stronger stance against road traffic offenders, particularly those whose actions result in loss of life.

Addressing delegates at the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe Safe Driving Conference in Harare on Friday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco reinforced the need for more punitive measures. "For us as a ministry, this is a clear direction we have been given by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, that more punitive measures have to be put in place to save lives," Sacco said.

The move comes amid growing concern over the rising number of road traffic accidents. Statistics from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reveal that there were 28,159 road traffic accidents recorded between January and June this year, a concerning increase from 25,968 during the same period in 2024, reflecting an uptick of 2,191 crashes.

Deputy Minister Sacco highlighted that the country's current laws fail to adequately deter dangerous driving, especially in cases where reckless behavior leads to multiple fatalities. He made a stark comparison, saying, "It's strange, if you go to a supermarket and steal a can of Coke, you will be put in jail for theft. But if you are a driver and you commit offences on the road resulting in the death of eight people, you can go home and go to trial coming from your home. And if you are found guilty of culpable homicide, you are given community service."

Commissioner Gift Hlabiso, the ZRP Chief Staff Officer for the Electronic Traffic Management System, agreed that the current fines for traffic violations are insufficient to deter offenders. "The fines somehow appear affordable, hence not deterrent enough to the extent that violators are somehow motivated to repeat bad practices," Hlabiso said, adding, "I believe, as Parliament, we need to look at more punitive laws. Culpable homicide is murder."

The proposed changes include amendments to existing legislation to ensure custodial sentences for those convicted of culpable homicide in traffic accidents. In addition, a driver demerit system is being considered, where repeat offenders could face the suspension or cancellation of their driver's licenses. These reforms are designed to hold reckless drivers accountable and protect lives on the road.

Another key proposal is the introduction of a public hotline that would allow citizens to report instances of reckless driving. The Government is also planning to implement digital enforcement systems that link unpaid traffic fines to vehicle license renewals, preventing offenders from registering their cars until outstanding penalties are settled.

"We will be lobbying Parliament to change the law where necessary," Deputy Minister Sacco said, stressing that the Government is committed to enacting the required legislative changes.

Further efforts will also focus on addressing loopholes in vehicle ownership that allow errant drivers to avoid accountability. Many vehicles on Zimbabwe's roads are not formally transferred to new owners, leaving traffic fines or accident liabilities tied to previous owners. Sacco confirmed that discussions would be held with key stakeholders, including the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), to ensure better accountability in vehicle ownership transfers.

These proposed measures come in response to public frustration over the frequency of road accidents, often attributed to speeding commuter buses, poorly maintained haulage trucks, and careless private motorists. The Government's proposed interventions seek to create a more disciplined driving culture, reduce road fatalities, and protect the lives of all road users.

The latest statistics and the proposed measures underscore the Government's commitment to confronting the growing challenge of road traffic accidents head-on and ensuring that drivers who endanger lives face appropriate consequences for their actions.

Source - Sunday Mail

