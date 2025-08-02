Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Controversial ex-lovers Stunner and Olinda Chapel are once again at the centre of public attention after being spotted getting cozy at this year's edition of Zimfest in the United Kingdom. The sighting has reignited rumours that the two have rekindled their relationship, eight years after their explosive and highly publicised split.

Videos from the Hertfordshire County Showground in St Albans, where the festival was held, show the pair dancing and sharing intimate moments, prompting widespread speculation on social media. Despite the footage circulating online, Olinda took to Facebook with a tongue-in-cheek denial, writing, "Musandibvunze zveku Zimfest. I wasn't there," in an apparent attempt to deflect growing curiosity.

Their latest public interaction is the most visible sign yet of a renewed bond that has been rumoured since 2023, following Olinda's reported separation from her husband, fellow musician Njabulo "Tytan" Nkomo. Whispers of a romantic reunion gained momentum when Stunner performed at Olinda's lavish 40th birthday party last year, serenading her on stage and presenting her with a bouquet of red roses.

The former couple's relationship has long been marred by controversy, emotional outbursts, and public drama. They were traditionally married in 2016, but their union fell apart within a year. Their split was memorably chronicled by Olinda herself, who took to Facebook Live to accuse Stunner of infidelity and exploiting her financially. She alleged she had bought him expensive cars and designer clothing while he continued to cheat.

Their messy divorce in 2017 marked a pause in their relationship, but online interactions between the two in recent years suggested that tensions had cooled. The latest Zimfest incident has now fuelled speculation that what began as flirtatious nostalgia may have evolved into something more serious.

Adding to the drama is the collapse of Olinda's marriage to Tytan, which was thrust back into the spotlight recently following a legal dispute involving her former employee at Gain Healthcare, Amber Stoter. Stoter won a case for unfair dismissal after claiming Tytan made inappropriate sexual advances toward her and that she was fired shortly after reporting the incident.

Tytan has since publicly distanced himself from Olinda. When questioned about her alleged reconciliation with Stunner, he responded on social media with scathing remarks. When one follower urged him to fight for Olinda, he shot back, "Handina shavi rechihure," which translates to, "I have no interest in promiscuity." Asked about his wife, he sarcastically responded, "Mukadzi waani?" meaning, "Whose wife?"

Stunner, born Desmond Chideme, has built a reputation over the years as a controversial figure whose private life rarely stays private. Aside from his rollercoaster relationship with Olinda, he has been romantically linked to several women, most notably Dyonne Tafirenyika. The two were involved while Stunner was still married to Olinda, with Olinda later alleging that the relationship with Dyonne had predated their marriage.

Stunner and Dyonne later had a child together, but their relationship also ended in public acrimony. In 2022, Stunner appeared in court on charges of domestic violence after allegedly assaulting Dyonne at a hotel. He denied the allegations, claiming they were fabricated in an attempt to cover her own infidelity.

More recently, Stunner's relationship with social media personality Mazekeen Jade came under the spotlight after Jade publicly shared private messages from the rapper, accusing him of pursuing other women while still with her.

Now, the spotlight returns to Olinda and Stunner, whose long and often chaotic love story appears to have entered another unexpected chapter. Whether this latest public display is a sign of reconciliation or simply a fleeting reunion remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — when it comes to these two, the drama never stays far behind.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Village head caught raping minor

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

13 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

15 hrs ago | 246 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

16 hrs ago | 625 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 211 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

16 hrs ago | 556 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

16 hrs ago | 123 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

16 hrs ago | 419 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

16 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

19 hrs ago | 319 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

19 hrs ago | 251 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

22 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

22 hrs ago | 518 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

22 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

22 hrs ago | 585 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

22 hrs ago | 130 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

24 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

02 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 166 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

02 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 187 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

02 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 185 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

02 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 177 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

02 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe Rugby Union's Parirenyatwa resigns

02 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwean birth control pills smuggled into South Africa

02 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 115 Views

Zimbabwe crumble to 9 wicket defeat

02 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 29 Views

Victoria Falls booms with business during COP 15

02 Aug 2025 at 10:14hrs | 43 Views

Chinese national shot dead in armed robbery at Zimbabwe mine

02 Aug 2025 at 10:13hrs | 186 Views