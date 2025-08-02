Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial ex-lovers Stunner and Olinda Chapel are once again at the centre of public attention after being spotted getting cozy at this year's edition of Zimfest in the United Kingdom. The sighting has reignited rumours that the two have rekindled their relationship, eight years after their explosive and highly publicised split.Videos from the Hertfordshire County Showground in St Albans, where the festival was held, show the pair dancing and sharing intimate moments, prompting widespread speculation on social media. Despite the footage circulating online, Olinda took to Facebook with a tongue-in-cheek denial, writing, "Musandibvunze zveku Zimfest. I wasn't there," in an apparent attempt to deflect growing curiosity.Their latest public interaction is the most visible sign yet of a renewed bond that has been rumoured since 2023, following Olinda's reported separation from her husband, fellow musician Njabulo "Tytan" Nkomo. Whispers of a romantic reunion gained momentum when Stunner performed at Olinda's lavish 40th birthday party last year, serenading her on stage and presenting her with a bouquet of red roses.The former couple's relationship has long been marred by controversy, emotional outbursts, and public drama. They were traditionally married in 2016, but their union fell apart within a year. Their split was memorably chronicled by Olinda herself, who took to Facebook Live to accuse Stunner of infidelity and exploiting her financially. She alleged she had bought him expensive cars and designer clothing while he continued to cheat.Their messy divorce in 2017 marked a pause in their relationship, but online interactions between the two in recent years suggested that tensions had cooled. The latest Zimfest incident has now fuelled speculation that what began as flirtatious nostalgia may have evolved into something more serious.Adding to the drama is the collapse of Olinda's marriage to Tytan, which was thrust back into the spotlight recently following a legal dispute involving her former employee at Gain Healthcare, Amber Stoter. Stoter won a case for unfair dismissal after claiming Tytan made inappropriate sexual advances toward her and that she was fired shortly after reporting the incident.Tytan has since publicly distanced himself from Olinda. When questioned about her alleged reconciliation with Stunner, he responded on social media with scathing remarks. When one follower urged him to fight for Olinda, he shot back, "Handina shavi rechihure," which translates to, "I have no interest in promiscuity." Asked about his wife, he sarcastically responded, "Mukadzi waani?" meaning, "Whose wife?"Stunner, born Desmond Chideme, has built a reputation over the years as a controversial figure whose private life rarely stays private. Aside from his rollercoaster relationship with Olinda, he has been romantically linked to several women, most notably Dyonne Tafirenyika. The two were involved while Stunner was still married to Olinda, with Olinda later alleging that the relationship with Dyonne had predated their marriage.Stunner and Dyonne later had a child together, but their relationship also ended in public acrimony. In 2022, Stunner appeared in court on charges of domestic violence after allegedly assaulting Dyonne at a hotel. He denied the allegations, claiming they were fabricated in an attempt to cover her own infidelity.More recently, Stunner's relationship with social media personality Mazekeen Jade came under the spotlight after Jade publicly shared private messages from the rapper, accusing him of pursuing other women while still with her.Now, the spotlight returns to Olinda and Stunner, whose long and often chaotic love story appears to have entered another unexpected chapter. Whether this latest public display is a sign of reconciliation or simply a fleeting reunion remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — when it comes to these two, the drama never stays far behind.