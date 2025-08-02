Village head caught raping minor

News / National

by Staff reporter

A village head at Audrey farm in Bindura allegedly lured a 10 year-old girl to his bedroom with sweets and raped her.The matter came to light at the Bindura regional magistrates courts where Steven Magaba (56) was not asked to plead to the charge before magistrate Amos Mbobo. Mbobo remanded him in custody to August 18. Prosecutor Clever Nyapfani alleged that on July 18, the accused saw the complainant playing alone at his neighbour's house and called her.He gave her two lollipop sweets and took her to his bedroom where he undressed, forced the minor to bend down before having anal sex without her consent.The accused was caught in the act by an alert neighbour and a police report was filed leading to his arrest.