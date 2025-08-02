Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe, the chairman of Highlanders FC, has once again found himself at the center of controversy, raising eyebrows among fans after being spotted at the recent FC Platinum vs Scottland FC match. The appearance, which saw Mhlophe donning a Scottland FC cap while seated with the club's officials, has sent shockwaves through the Highlanders fanbase, already embroiled in frustration over recent decisions.Mhlophe, a decorated military officer and businessman, has long been a significant figure in the Highlanders hierarchy. However, his presence at a match involving one of their fiercest rivals, particularly Scottland FC, has led to widespread speculation and confusion among the Bosso faithful.The timing of Mhlophe's appearance has only fueled the fire of discontent. Just days before, Highlanders had agreed to sell one of their most promising young talents, Mafious Chihweta, to Scottland FC. The move came as a blow to many supporters, who have questioned the logic of letting a key player depart for a rival club, especially when it was reported that Highlanders received large sums of money from Scott Sakupwanya's close associate, Wicknell Chivayo.Rumors have since circulated, with many fans suggesting that the sale of Chihweta is part of a broader agenda to undermine Highlanders, with some even alleging a hidden agenda to destroy the community-based team. Chihweta, widely regarded as one of the brightest young stars in Zimbabwean football, had been a pivotal player for Bosso, making his departure all the more painful for supporters who see the move as detrimental to the club's future."This is getting ridiculous," said one Highlanders fan. "How can our chairman be sitting with Scottland FC officials, wearing their cap, after we just sold them our best player? It feels like we are being sold out."Mhlophe's actions have led many to question his commitment to the club, especially in light of recent decisions that have left fans feeling increasingly alienated. With the club already struggling to maintain its position in the league and battling with internal challenges, many supporters are calling for a closer look at the decisions being made behind the scenes."Retired Colonel Mhlophe should have stayed retired," said another fan. "We need a chairman who is fully committed to Highlanders, not someone who seems to be working against us. This is nonsense."The controversy surrounding Mhlophe's involvement with Scottland FC has further fueled calls for transparency in the club's management. Highlanders fans, who are known for their passionate support of the team, are demanding answers as to why such moves are being made and whether their club's best interests are truly being prioritized.For now, it remains to be seen how Mhlophe will address the mounting concerns and whether Highlanders fans will continue to rally behind their team, or whether the growing sense of betrayal will lead to a deeper division within the club.As for the chairman, he has yet to respond publicly to the backlash, but the storm brewing around his actions suggests that the pressure from the Highlanders faithful is only just beginning.