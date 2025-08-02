Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
A dramatic daylight escape from St Thomas Prison in Marondera has triggered widespread concern among residents after two high-risk inmates managed to break free on Saturday afternoon under mysterious circumstances.

Sources told NewZimbabwe that the daring prison break occurred around midday, shortly after the inmates had received visits from friends and relatives—raising suspicions of an inside job.

The two escapees, classified under the dangerous 'D Class' category, reportedly scaled the perimeter fence and fled the facility in broad daylight. One of the fugitives was serving a sentence for armed robbery, while the other had been convicted of rape. Their identities have not yet been officially disclosed.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officials have remained tight-lipped about the incident, but sources inside the correctional facility described a scene of confusion and alarm among prison staff following the escape.

"The inmates are considered highly dangerous, and yet they were able to walk out during the day, after visiting hours," a source familiar with the situation said. "Some wardens on duty were not alert. This points to serious security lapses, especially for D Class inmates who require constant monitoring."

A full-scale manhunt has since been launched by the ZPCS, but residents are frustrated by the lack of official communication and are relying on social media alerts to stay informed.

"We are living in fear. There has been no formal warning from the authorities, yet we know these escapees are dangerous," said a concerned Marondera resident. "It feels like we've been left to fend for ourselves."

Efforts to get a comment from ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi were unsuccessful by the time of publishing.

The escape has raised serious questions about security procedures at one of Mashonaland East's key correctional facilities. With an internal investigation already underway, pressure is mounting on ZPCS to explain how such a breach was possible, especially considering the classification of the inmates involved.

Community leaders have called on law enforcement to increase visibility and issue public safety advisories.

"This is not just a prison matter; it is a community safety issue," said one local councillor. "We expect full transparency and quick action before something worse happens."

As the search continues, residents have been urged to report any suspicious individuals and avoid confronting the escapees if seen. Authorities are expected to release more details in the coming days as investigations progress.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

13 secs ago | 0 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Garwe orders council probe

1 min ago | 0 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

59 mins ago | 33 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Village head caught raping minor

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

14 hrs ago | 185 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

16 hrs ago | 249 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

17 hrs ago | 640 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 212 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

17 hrs ago | 564 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

17 hrs ago | 123 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

17 hrs ago | 427 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

17 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

20 hrs ago | 319 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

20 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

23 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

23 hrs ago | 529 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

23 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

23 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

23 hrs ago | 593 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

23 hrs ago | 460 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

02 Aug 2025 at 11:58hrs | 180 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

02 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 167 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

02 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 188 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

02 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 189 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

02 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 179 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

02 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 65 Views