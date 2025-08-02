Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

News / National

by Staff reporter

A dramatic daylight escape from St Thomas Prison in Marondera has triggered widespread concern among residents after two high-risk inmates managed to break free on Saturday afternoon under mysterious circumstances.Sources told NewZimbabwe that the daring prison break occurred around midday, shortly after the inmates had received visits from friends and relatives—raising suspicions of an inside job.The two escapees, classified under the dangerous 'D Class' category, reportedly scaled the perimeter fence and fled the facility in broad daylight. One of the fugitives was serving a sentence for armed robbery, while the other had been convicted of rape. Their identities have not yet been officially disclosed.Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officials have remained tight-lipped about the incident, but sources inside the correctional facility described a scene of confusion and alarm among prison staff following the escape."The inmates are considered highly dangerous, and yet they were able to walk out during the day, after visiting hours," a source familiar with the situation said. "Some wardens on duty were not alert. This points to serious security lapses, especially for D Class inmates who require constant monitoring."A full-scale manhunt has since been launched by the ZPCS, but residents are frustrated by the lack of official communication and are relying on social media alerts to stay informed."We are living in fear. There has been no formal warning from the authorities, yet we know these escapees are dangerous," said a concerned Marondera resident. "It feels like we've been left to fend for ourselves."Efforts to get a comment from ZPCS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi were unsuccessful by the time of publishing.The escape has raised serious questions about security procedures at one of Mashonaland East's key correctional facilities. With an internal investigation already underway, pressure is mounting on ZPCS to explain how such a breach was possible, especially considering the classification of the inmates involved.Community leaders have called on law enforcement to increase visibility and issue public safety advisories."This is not just a prison matter; it is a community safety issue," said one local councillor. "We expect full transparency and quick action before something worse happens."As the search continues, residents have been urged to report any suspicious individuals and avoid confronting the escapees if seen. Authorities are expected to release more details in the coming days as investigations progress.