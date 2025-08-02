Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
The ruling Zanu PF party has secured the Chinhoyi Ward 14 council seat in a by-election marred by low voter turnout and a boycott by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Zanu PF candidate Solomon Bizwork emerged victorious with 599 votes, comfortably defeating his only serious challenger, Hope Zimbiri, who managed 194 votes. The by-election recorded a 33 percent turnout, with only around a third of the 2,339 registered voters casting their ballots, according to figures confirmed by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) presiding officer Taona Pfunye.

The main polling station at Alaska Dolomite Primary School witnessed minimal voter activity throughout the day, reflecting widespread voter apathy.

The seat became vacant after the conviction of former ward councillor and deputy mayor Chipo Mlotswa, who was jailed for fraud involving double land allocations. Her custodial sentence was later commuted to community service, but the post remained vacant.

Zanu PF's campaign was visibly bolstered by support from senior party figures, including presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara. Bizwork pledged to prioritise development projects in the ward, citing plans to drill six boreholes to tackle persistent water shortages, rehabilitate roads, and support local entrepreneurship through community business initiatives.

In contrast, Zimbiri, whose political affiliation was not prominently publicised, ran a subdued campaign. He did not hold any public rallies or engage with the media, raising questions about the seriousness of his candidacy.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

20 secs ago | 0 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Garwe orders council probe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

40 mins ago | 25 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

59 mins ago | 25 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Village head caught raping minor

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

14 hrs ago | 185 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

16 hrs ago | 249 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

17 hrs ago | 640 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 212 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

17 hrs ago | 564 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

17 hrs ago | 123 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

17 hrs ago | 427 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

17 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

20 hrs ago | 319 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

20 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

23 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

23 hrs ago | 529 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

23 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

23 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

23 hrs ago | 593 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

23 hrs ago | 460 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

02 Aug 2025 at 11:58hrs | 180 Views

Mthwakazi condemns police's unconstitutional ban of meeting

02 Aug 2025 at 11:29hrs | 167 Views

Mnangagwa returns home after the Kenya peace mission

02 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 188 Views

Garwe approves residential stands for councillors

02 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 189 Views

Municipal worker killed in refuse truck accident

02 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 179 Views

Zimbabwe's tourism sector declined in early 2025

02 Aug 2025 at 10:17hrs | 65 Views