Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

The ruling Zanu PF party has secured the Chinhoyi Ward 14 council seat in a by-election marred by low voter turnout and a boycott by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).Zanu PF candidate Solomon Bizwork emerged victorious with 599 votes, comfortably defeating his only serious challenger, Hope Zimbiri, who managed 194 votes. The by-election recorded a 33 percent turnout, with only around a third of the 2,339 registered voters casting their ballots, according to figures confirmed by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) presiding officer Taona Pfunye.The main polling station at Alaska Dolomite Primary School witnessed minimal voter activity throughout the day, reflecting widespread voter apathy.The seat became vacant after the conviction of former ward councillor and deputy mayor Chipo Mlotswa, who was jailed for fraud involving double land allocations. Her custodial sentence was later commuted to community service, but the post remained vacant.Zanu PF's campaign was visibly bolstered by support from senior party figures, including presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara. Bizwork pledged to prioritise development projects in the ward, citing plans to drill six boreholes to tackle persistent water shortages, rehabilitate roads, and support local entrepreneurship through community business initiatives.In contrast, Zimbiri, whose political affiliation was not prominently publicised, ran a subdued campaign. He did not hold any public rallies or engage with the media, raising questions about the seriousness of his candidacy.