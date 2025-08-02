Latest News Editor's Choice


Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

Zimbabwe's former First Lady Grace Mugabe is celebrating her 60th birthday today in the subdued luxury of her Blue Roof mansion in Harare's leafy Borrowdale suburb - a stark contrast to the limelight and political drama that once defined her public life.

The widow of Zimbabwe's late founding leader Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore on September 6, 2019, Grace has lived a largely quiet life since her husband was ousted in the November 2017 military-assisted coup that brought current President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

Once a towering and controversial figure in Zimbabwe's political arena, Grace - who married Mugabe in 1996, four years after the death of his first wife Sally Hayfron - rose from presidential typist to one of the most influential women in the country's post-independence era.

Known for her lavish spending and taste for luxury labels, she earned the nickname "Gucci Grace" for her frequent overseas shopping trips, high-end fashion statements, and flamboyant public image. But beyond her glitzy reputation, Grace was a key political force in the final decade of Mugabe's 37-year rule.

As leader of the ZANU PF-aligned women's wing and a central figure in the G40 faction, Grace openly clashed with Mnangagwa and his allies in a fierce power struggle over Mugabe's succession - a battle that ultimately catalyzed the military's intervention in 2017.

Since Mugabe's ouster and subsequent death at 95, Grace Mugabe has kept a low profile, rarely appearing in public and maintaining silence on national politics. While Mnangagwa's administration has largely left her untouched, much of her once-sprawling empire in Mazowe - including a dairy farm, orphanage, and elite school - has since fallen into disrepair or been repurposed by the state.

Her 60th birthday is reportedly being marked by a small, private gathering at the Blue Roof residence, where she spent over two decades living alongside Zimbabwe's former strongman.

Once regarded as a future leader herself by her inner circle, Grace's political ambitions crumbled along with her husband's rule. Today, she stands as one of Zimbabwe's most enigmatic post-power figures - once feared, now largely forgotten.

While her birthday comes without fanfare, observers note the symbolic significance of the day.

"Grace Mugabe was a powerful, divisive figure - both admired and loathed," said political analyst Ernest Mhlanga. "Her 60th birthday is not just a personal milestone, but a reminder of an era of power, excess, and intrigue in Zimbabwe's political history."

No official statements or well-wishes have been issued by the ruling ZANU PF party or government figures, underlining her continued isolation from the corridors of power.

Grace Mugabe's future remains uncertain - as does her role, if any, in Zimbabwe's ever-shifting political landscape. For now, the once-fiery first lady appears content to live in the shadow of history.

