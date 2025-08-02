Latest News Editor's Choice


Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
Zanu-PF has claimed a decisive victory in Harare's Epworth Ward 6 by-election, where its candidate, Civilised Bushe, secured 3,022 votes, leaving rivals trailing by a wide margin. MDC-T's Alice Nyahunzvi managed just 120 votes, while independent candidate Peter Nyapetwa walked away with a mere 23. The results were confirmed by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) presiding officer Chenjerai Chirere at the close of counting.

The ruling party's triumph comes in the wake of growing voter apathy and continued disengagement by the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which boycotted the election, citing lack of electoral reforms and state interference in ZEC operations. Without CCC on the ballot, Zanu-PF faced little resistance, reinforcing its dominance in both rural and urban local authorities where opposition participation has waned.

While turnout remained low, political observers have linked the overwhelming result to a recent wave of donations in Epworth by prominent businessman and Zanu-PF member Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Once a behind-the-scenes financier with close ties to the ruling elite, Tagwirei has stepped into the political spotlight after joining the party's ranks earlier this year. His candidacy for the Central Committee was endorsed by Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa, marking his full-fledged entry into active politics.



In the lead-up to the vote, Tagwirei delivered a series of high-profile community donations that may have swayed voter sentiment in favour of Zanu-PF. Among these were fifteen solar-powered boreholes to address perennial water shortages in the area, two graders to rehabilitate badly damaged roads, 100 scholarships for local school children, and 3,000 family food hampers distributed across the constituency. The scale and timing of the donations have sparked debate, with some viewing them as charitable while others see them as a strategic move to secure political loyalty in a struggling urban settlement.

Tagwirei's presence in the ward has not been without controversy. Just weeks before the by-election, he was reportedly asked to leave a Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's faction, underscoring internal tensions within the ruling party about his rising political influence.

Despite the internal friction, Zanu-PF's victory in Epworth has solidified its growing control over local councils at a time when the opposition is increasingly retreating from the electoral field. Political analysts warn that the continued absence of CCC from by-elections could further weaken democratic competition and entrench Zanu-PF's dominance by default.

"This result is symptomatic of the broader decline in opposition engagement and public trust in elections," said political analyst Tinashe Mukori. "It's less about policy, and more about who can still mobilize resources and visibility in a time of widespread disillusionment."

While Zanu-PF has hailed the result as a vote of confidence from the people of Epworth, critics argue that the ruling party is capitalising on a vacuum created by the opposition's internal disarray and strategic withdrawal. Meanwhile, voter turnout remains low across the board, casting a shadow over the legitimacy and representativeness of these local electoral processes.

With more by-elections anticipated in the coming months, the ruling party appears poised to expand its foothold — unless opposition forces reorganize and re-enter the political contest with a coherent and participatory strategy.

Source - online

