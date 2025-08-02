AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

News / National

by Staff reporter

Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza has praised the significant strides made by her office in advancing Zimbabwe's justice sector, emphasizing a marked turnaround in the efficiency and activity of Parliament, with 14 crucial bills currently under review. This announcement comes as a result of efforts to tackle the legislative backlogs that had once seen lawmakers lament the lack of bills to review.Speaking at the Attorney General's Office 2025 mid-term review event held at Clever's Hotel in Masvingo, Mabhiza took the opportunity to highlight the department's achievements, noting that the drafting and clearance of legislation had become a defining feature of her tenure."When I was appointed to this office, legislators were folding their hands, saying there were no bills to look at. But from that time up to now, they are always loaded with bills," Mabhiza remarked, emphasizing the transformation in legislative activity.The 14 bills currently being reviewed include significant proposals such as the Mines and Minerals Bill, Climate Change Bill, Post and Telecommunications Services Bill, and the Youth Services Bill. The bills aim to address critical sectors ranging from environmental management and resource extraction to youth empowerment and communication services. This initiative marks a significant step in the government's efforts to address long-standing legislative backlogs and improve the legal and policy framework in the country.Mabhiza also highlighted progress in the judicial sector, pointing to an improved court case clearance rate as evidence of the broader reforms underway in Zimbabwe's justice system. "We are committed to delivering timely justice, and our improved court case clearance rates demonstrate that dedication. Our hard work is paying off, and we are making strides in ensuring that justice is served without unnecessary delays," she said.In her address, Mabhiza also touched on the challenges faced by her office in terms of technological limitations, acknowledging that modernizing their systems was essential for further success. She outlined plans to procure new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hardware, such as laptops and printers, to better support the office's work. "This investment is crucial for improving our work processes and ensuring we remain effective in our mission," she explained.Mabhiza emphasized the importance of forward-looking goals, noting that the Attorney General's Office is working towards becoming a hub of excellence by 2030. This vision, she stated, aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy (NDS 1), which aims to uphold the rule of law and promote transparency and accountability. "We must uphold the rule of law and promote transparency and accountability in all our dealings," she added.Encouraging collaboration and professionalism within her office, Mabhiza called on the team to work together towards achieving these goals. "Let us break down silos and work together toward our shared objectives. Our strength lies in our unity. Together, we can ensure that our office remains a beacon of justice, and it is our duty to uphold that responsibility for the citizens of Zimbabwe," she concluded.Mabhiza's remarks underscore the ongoing efforts to modernize and strengthen the justice system in Zimbabwe, with a clear focus on improving legislative activity, ensuring timely justice, and fostering professionalism and efficiency in all aspects of the Attorney General's Office.