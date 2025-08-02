Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza has praised the significant strides made by her office in advancing Zimbabwe's justice sector, emphasizing a marked turnaround in the efficiency and activity of Parliament, with 14 crucial bills currently under review. This announcement comes as a result of efforts to tackle the legislative backlogs that had once seen lawmakers lament the lack of bills to review.

Speaking at the Attorney General's Office 2025 mid-term review event held at Clever's Hotel in Masvingo, Mabhiza took the opportunity to highlight the department's achievements, noting that the drafting and clearance of legislation had become a defining feature of her tenure.

"When I was appointed to this office, legislators were folding their hands, saying there were no bills to look at. But from that time up to now, they are always loaded with bills," Mabhiza remarked, emphasizing the transformation in legislative activity.

The 14 bills currently being reviewed include significant proposals such as the Mines and Minerals Bill, Climate Change Bill, Post and Telecommunications Services Bill, and the Youth Services Bill. The bills aim to address critical sectors ranging from environmental management and resource extraction to youth empowerment and communication services. This initiative marks a significant step in the government's efforts to address long-standing legislative backlogs and improve the legal and policy framework in the country.

Mabhiza also highlighted progress in the judicial sector, pointing to an improved court case clearance rate as evidence of the broader reforms underway in Zimbabwe's justice system. "We are committed to delivering timely justice, and our improved court case clearance rates demonstrate that dedication. Our hard work is paying off, and we are making strides in ensuring that justice is served without unnecessary delays," she said.

In her address, Mabhiza also touched on the challenges faced by her office in terms of technological limitations, acknowledging that modernizing their systems was essential for further success. She outlined plans to procure new Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hardware, such as laptops and printers, to better support the office's work. "This investment is crucial for improving our work processes and ensuring we remain effective in our mission," she explained.

Mabhiza emphasized the importance of forward-looking goals, noting that the Attorney General's Office is working towards becoming a hub of excellence by 2030. This vision, she stated, aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy (NDS 1), which aims to uphold the rule of law and promote transparency and accountability. "We must uphold the rule of law and promote transparency and accountability in all our dealings," she added.

Encouraging collaboration and professionalism within her office, Mabhiza called on the team to work together towards achieving these goals. "Let us break down silos and work together toward our shared objectives. Our strength lies in our unity. Together, we can ensure that our office remains a beacon of justice, and it is our duty to uphold that responsibility for the citizens of Zimbabwe," she concluded.

Mabhiza's remarks underscore the ongoing efforts to modernize and strengthen the justice system in Zimbabwe, with a clear focus on improving legislative activity, ensuring timely justice, and fostering professionalism and efficiency in all aspects of the Attorney General's Office.

Source - TellZim

Must Read

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Garwe orders council probe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Village head caught raping minor

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

5 hrs ago | 16 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

16 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

17 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

17 hrs ago | 191 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

19 hrs ago | 258 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

19 hrs ago | 677 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 217 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

20 hrs ago | 576 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

20 hrs ago | 126 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

20 hrs ago | 447 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

23 hrs ago | 324 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

23 hrs ago | 273 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

23 hrs ago | 310 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

02 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 334 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

02 Aug 2025 at 13:25hrs | 552 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

02 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 225 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

02 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 618 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

02 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

02 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 637 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

02 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 134 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

02 Aug 2025 at 13:18hrs | 474 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

02 Aug 2025 at 11:58hrs | 181 Views