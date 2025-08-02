Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

Justice Deputy Minister and Mazowe South Member of Parliament Nobert Mazungunye has joined forces with well-known traditional healer Peter Chingudzi, popularly known as Sekuru Nyangatayani, in a renewed effort to combat drug and substance abuse in the Mazowe community.The two were speaking at a community outreach programme organised by the Ministry of Youth at Chibara Farm on Friday, attended by a diverse group of stakeholders including officials from the Ministries of Health and Justice, pastors, traditional leaders, and members of the public.Mazungunye said drug abuse had become a national crisis that required a unified response, pledging to personally dedicate more time and resources to tackling the issue in his constituency."The fight against drugs calls for a collective approach, and I will definitely make time in this province to assist in the fight," he said. "I will also share the good news to provincial leadership so that we deal with the issue for good as a province."Echoing his sentiments, Sekuru Nyangatayani urged young people to heed the guidance of elders and community leaders, warning that continued drug use could destroy both their future and the nation."Drugs are killing the nation as well as our youths," said the traditional healer. "The youths should listen to elders and shun drugs. Community leaders are working day in and out to curb drug abuse—do your part by not involving yourselves in it."The event also featured testimonies from prison inmates, who shared personal stories of how drug abuse had led them to crime and incarceration. Their powerful messages were aimed at discouraging young people from falling into the same trap.Religious leaders at the event added their voices, calling on young people to seek spiritual guidance and embrace faith as a foundation for resisting peer pressure and harmful behaviour."We urge our communities, especially the youth, to turn to God and build moral foundations that reject the temptation of drugs," said one pastor.The Chibara Farm outreach event is part of a growing grassroots movement in Mazowe aimed at addressing drug addiction through community-led initiatives that blend traditional wisdom, religious guidance, and formal government support.As the drug crisis continues to affect communities across Zimbabwe, leaders in Mazowe hope their collaborative approach could serve as a model for other districts facing similar challenges.