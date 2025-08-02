Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's largest hospitality group, African Sun Limited (ASL), has agreed to sell the historic Monomotapa Crowne Plaza Hotel and its adjacent car park to the Public Service Pension Fund in a deal valued at US$18 million. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, marks another significant step in government's deepening involvement in the tourism and hospitality sector.

Monomotapa, located in the heart of Harare's central business district, is one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable hotels. It has long stood as a landmark of both local hospitality and post-independence urban development. According to a shareholder circular released by ASL, the board of directors approved the deal during a round-robin meeting held on May 7, 2025.

The sale includes the hotel, car park, and all related operations, assets, land, and buildings as a going concern. ASL said payment is expected within 30 days of signing the final agreements.

"The board identified this transaction as a strategic opportunity in line with the company's ongoing portfolio optimisation and capital reallocation strategy," ASL said.

The sale is part of a broader shift by ASL toward consolidating a leaner, high-performing portfolio focused on core tourism assets. Proceeds from the Monomotapa transaction will be redirected to refurbish key assets such as the Victoria Falls Hotel, Elephant Hills Resort, and Holiday Inn properties.

ASL added that the divestment will significantly boost its liquidity position, enabling the company to meet capital expenditure demands, support its approved share buy-back programme, and strengthen its overall balance sheet.

"This improved financial flexibility will reinforce the company's long-term sustainability and enable continued investment in core business operations," the company stated. "The move supports the company's shift to a smaller, high-quality hotel portfolio with enhanced operational focus, scalability, and profitability."

Monomotapa was previously valued at around US$15 million, and the final US$18 million purchase price is considered a premium offer in current market conditions. The hotel has faced performance challenges in recent years, particularly amid Zimbabwe's broader economic volatility and persistent challenges in the tourism industry.

The transaction marks a continued expansion by government-linked institutions into Zimbabwe's hospitality sector. The Public Service Pension Fund joins the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), which already holds over 90% of Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG), as a major player in the market. This growing government presence comes amid a lack of major private investment in the sector.

RTG itself had expressed interest in acquiring Monomotapa earlier this year. "It's a great product, well located," RTG CEO Tendai Madziwanyika said in an interview. "If an opportunity presented itself, we would have seriously considered it."

ASL, meanwhile, has been streamlining its operations in line with its new strategy. In June, the group announced it was selling the Caribbea Bay Resort in Kariba. This followed the December 2024 sale of the Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo and the closure of Sun Leisure Tours, its travel and transfers division.

The Monomotapa sale also marks a sharp reversal from previous expansion plans. ASL had once struck a deal with Harare City Council to acquire two hectares of land in Harare Gardens, including the Les Brown Swimming Pool area and the hotel's car park, at a cost of US$1.76 million. At the time, the company envisioned building an open-air restaurant, a bar, a shopping mall, office space, residential apartments, and a large conference centre to position Monomotapa as a multi-use hospitality hub.

Council records from 2010 also show that ASL had entered into a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture to expand the hotel, with ambitions to integrate it into a broader commercial and cultural district that would include the National Art Gallery and nearby city facilities.

However, years of economic instability, currency volatility, and international isolation have stunted tourism development across Zimbabwe. Despite signs of recovery in tourist arrivals, local investment remains cautious, with government-linked institutions now leading many of the largest deals in the sector.

The sale of Monomotapa represents both a nostalgic turning point for one of Harare's most storied establishments and a strategic pivot for African Sun as it navigates the challenges and opportunities of Zimbabwe's evolving tourism landscape.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Garwe orders council probe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Village head caught raping minor

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

5 hrs ago | 16 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

16 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

17 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

17 hrs ago | 191 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

19 hrs ago | 258 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

19 hrs ago | 677 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 217 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

20 hrs ago | 576 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

20 hrs ago | 126 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

20 hrs ago | 447 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

20 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

23 hrs ago | 324 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

23 hrs ago | 273 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

23 hrs ago | 310 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

02 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 334 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

02 Aug 2025 at 13:25hrs | 552 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

02 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 225 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

02 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 618 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

02 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

02 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 637 Views

Akashinga Anti-Poaching unit rocked by scandal

02 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 134 Views

+120k litres of Zimbabwean milk rejected for export

02 Aug 2025 at 13:18hrs | 474 Views

Senior citizen steals in-laws' cow

02 Aug 2025 at 11:58hrs | 181 Views