Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

by Staff reporter
40 secs ago | Views
The SAPS' crime intelligence (CI) division has been fingered as the culprits who hacked President Cyril Ramaphosa's emails while he was serving as deputy president.  

The unit was fingered in an affidavit deposed to by police whistleblower Brig Tiyani Lincoln Hlungwani, who painted a disturbing picture of the misuse of state resources for political espionage. 

The hacking system allegedly used, referred to as Ultra Profiler, was acquired by the police as a replacement for Ripjar software. The Ultra Profiler is described as having capabilities to intercept and read people's emails and SMS messages. 

Hlungwani, former financial and administrative service section head in the SAPS crime intelligence division's secret services account, alleged that the hacking was part of a broader pattern of corruption and abuse within crime intelligence. Although it was widely reported that Ramaphosa's emails were hacked, the identity of those who carried out the unlawful operation remained a mystery.  

"I know for a fact that the current president of the republic's emails were hacked while he was still deputy president… by Crime Intelligence," Hlungwani states in his affidavit, which he deposed to in a bid to use it at the Zondo commission of inquiry but did not see the light of day. 

In the run up to the ANC's 2017 national conference, emails from Ramaphosa's private Gmail accounts, were leaked, suggesting that he was having multiple extra-marital affairs with women young enough to be his children, despite being married. Ramaphosa, then deputy president of the country and the party, was campaigning to become the head of the governing party. 

In the affidavit, which we have seen, Hlungwani refrains from naming the individuals involved but insists the operation was -real and deliberate.  

The affidavit, submitted to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, outlines a culture of corruption, political interference, and the capture of crime intelligence by factions within the ANC.  

But Hlungwani never got to testify despite supplying the commission with boxes of evidence, according to former commission insiders. 

Hlungwani claims that crime intelligence had been weaponised to serve political agendas, with covert operations targeting political opponents and enriching connected individuals.  

In his affidavit, which is a damning indictment of the SAPS crime intelligence division, he alleged that the secret services account intended to fund covert operations, has been systematically looted and abused for political purposes.  

"CI and the SSA (secret service account) in CI have been captured by political forces within the ruling party," he wrote. "Good people who know the work are not promoted and are pushed out of their jobs."  

He detailed how crime intelligence resources were allegedly used to support factions within the ANC during the party's conference in 2017. Hlungwani claimed that funds were disguised as operational expenses but were ultimately used for political purposes.  

"There were monies requested through the secret service account for operations that were disguised but in truth were used for the purposes of the conference," he alleged.  

One of the most explosive allegations in the affidavit concerns the attempted purchase of a "grabber" device for R45-million. The grabber, capable of intercepting phone calls and tracking devices, was allegedly intended for use at the ANC's Nasrec conference. Hlungwani claimed the procurement process was riddled with irregularities and driven by political motives. 

"I told Gen Ngcobo that the transaction would be illegal and unlawful," Hlungwani states, referring to the then acting divisional commissioner for crime intelligence, Major General King Ngcobo.  

Despite his warnings, the purchase was pushed forward, allegedly under pressure from senior officials, including the then national police commissioner and minister of police.  

Hlungwani's affidavit also implicates a well-known former minister in the alleged misuse of resources. He claims the minister was improperly involved in operational matters and pressured officials to approve questionable procurements.  

The affidavit suggests that minister's influence extended to the appointment of senior officials within Crime Intelligence. Hlungwani alleged that Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, the former head of Crime Intelligence, was appointed due to his proximity to the minister, despite serious allegations against him.  

"The minister and Gen Jacobs go way back; as I understand, they were together on Robben Island as well as in exile as comrades," Hlungwani alleged.  

Hlungwani's allegations highlight systemic issues within CI, including the appointment of unqualified individuals to key positions. He claims that nepotism and political loyalty have replaced merit and competence, undermining the division's ability to fulfil its mandate.  

"The situation is so dire that CI is unable to identify the threats that the country is facing in relation to crime and is only reactionary," Hlungwani wrote. He points to the July 2021 unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as evidence of Crime Intelligence's failure to anticipate and prevent crises.  

Hlungwani said his affidavit is a call to action, accountability and reform. He warns that the division's capture by political forces poses a threat to South Africa's democracy and security. 

"Crime intelligence has been weaponised to serve political agendas," he writes. "Various factions of the ruling ANC want to gain control over CI in order to access the funds in the SSA for political ends and to enrich connected persons."  

The affidavit raises urgent questions about the integrity of its intelligence services and the extent of political interference in state institutions.  

If true, the hacking of Ramaphosa's emails represents not just a breach of privacy but a dangerous erosion of trust in the very systems meant to protect the nation. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the current SAPS leadership, including CI, is not aware of such allegations and activities. 



Source - sundayworld

Must Read

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

39 secs ago | 0 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

39 secs ago | 0 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Garwe orders council probe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Village head caught raping minor

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

17 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

17 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

19 hrs ago | 260 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

20 hrs ago | 681 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

20 hrs ago | 578 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

20 hrs ago | 450 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

20 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

23 hrs ago | 325 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

23 hrs ago | 314 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

02 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 336 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

02 Aug 2025 at 13:25hrs | 556 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

02 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 225 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

02 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 619 Views

Zinwa thieves fight over loot and get busted

02 Aug 2025 at 13:22hrs | 441 Views

Zimbabwean women used as guinea pigs

02 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 639 Views