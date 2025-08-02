Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

News / National

by Staff reporter

The SAPS' crime intelligence (CI) division has been fingered as the culprits who hacked President Cyril Ramaphosa's emails while he was serving as deputy president.The unit was fingered in an affidavit deposed to by police whistleblower Brig Tiyani Lincoln Hlungwani, who painted a disturbing picture of the misuse of state resources for political espionage.The hacking system allegedly used, referred to as Ultra Profiler, was acquired by the police as a replacement for Ripjar software. The Ultra Profiler is described as having capabilities to intercept and read people's emails and SMS messages.Hlungwani, former financial and administrative service section head in the SAPS crime intelligence division's secret services account, alleged that the hacking was part of a broader pattern of corruption and abuse within crime intelligence. Although it was widely reported that Ramaphosa's emails were hacked, the identity of those who carried out the unlawful operation remained a mystery."I know for a fact that the current president of the republic's emails were hacked while he was still deputy president… by Crime Intelligence," Hlungwani states in his affidavit, which he deposed to in a bid to use it at the Zondo commission of inquiry but did not see the light of day.In the run up to the ANC's 2017 national conference, emails from Ramaphosa's private Gmail accounts, were leaked, suggesting that he was having multiple extra-marital affairs with women young enough to be his children, despite being married. Ramaphosa, then deputy president of the country and the party, was campaigning to become the head of the governing party.In the affidavit, which we have seen, Hlungwani refrains from naming the individuals involved but insists the operation was -real and deliberate.The affidavit, submitted to the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, outlines a culture of corruption, political interference, and the capture of crime intelligence by factions within the ANC.But Hlungwani never got to testify despite supplying the commission with boxes of evidence, according to former commission insiders.Hlungwani claims that crime intelligence had been weaponised to serve political agendas, with covert operations targeting political opponents and enriching connected individuals.In his affidavit, which is a damning indictment of the SAPS crime intelligence division, he alleged that the secret services account intended to fund covert operations, has been systematically looted and abused for political purposes."CI and the SSA (secret service account) in CI have been captured by political forces within the ruling party," he wrote. "Good people who know the work are not promoted and are pushed out of their jobs."He detailed how crime intelligence resources were allegedly used to support factions within the ANC during the party's conference in 2017. Hlungwani claimed that funds were disguised as operational expenses but were ultimately used for political purposes."There were monies requested through the secret service account for operations that were disguised but in truth were used for the purposes of the conference," he alleged.One of the most explosive allegations in the affidavit concerns the attempted purchase of a "grabber" device for R45-million. The grabber, capable of intercepting phone calls and tracking devices, was allegedly intended for use at the ANC's Nasrec conference. Hlungwani claimed the procurement process was riddled with irregularities and driven by political motives."I told Gen Ngcobo that the transaction would be illegal and unlawful," Hlungwani states, referring to the then acting divisional commissioner for crime intelligence, Major General King Ngcobo.Despite his warnings, the purchase was pushed forward, allegedly under pressure from senior officials, including the then national police commissioner and minister of police.Hlungwani's affidavit also implicates a well-known former minister in the alleged misuse of resources. He claims the minister was improperly involved in operational matters and pressured officials to approve questionable procurements.The affidavit suggests that minister's influence extended to the appointment of senior officials within Crime Intelligence. Hlungwani alleged that Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, the former head of Crime Intelligence, was appointed due to his proximity to the minister, despite serious allegations against him."The minister and Gen Jacobs go way back; as I understand, they were together on Robben Island as well as in exile as comrades," Hlungwani alleged.Hlungwani's allegations highlight systemic issues within CI, including the appointment of unqualified individuals to key positions. He claims that nepotism and political loyalty have replaced merit and competence, undermining the division's ability to fulfil its mandate."The situation is so dire that CI is unable to identify the threats that the country is facing in relation to crime and is only reactionary," Hlungwani wrote. He points to the July 2021 unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as evidence of Crime Intelligence's failure to anticipate and prevent crises.Hlungwani said his affidavit is a call to action, accountability and reform. He warns that the division's capture by political forces poses a threat to South Africa's democracy and security."Crime intelligence has been weaponised to serve political agendas," he writes. "Various factions of the ruling ANC want to gain control over CI in order to access the funds in the SSA for political ends and to enrich connected persons."The affidavit raises urgent questions about the integrity of its intelligence services and the extent of political interference in state institutions.If true, the hacking of Ramaphosa's emails represents not just a breach of privacy but a dangerous erosion of trust in the very systems meant to protect the nation.Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the current SAPS leadership, including CI, is not aware of such allegations and activities.