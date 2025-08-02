Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tempers are flaring within a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) amid mounting calls for a vote of no confidence in its embattled chairperson, Andreas Ethan Mathibela, who stands accused of betraying the association's founding principles and allegedly benefiting from murky Zanu-PF patronage.

At the centre of the storm are allegations that Mathibela received a fleet of luxury vehicles - including Toyota GD6s and Aquas - from a Zanu-PF-aligned benefactor. The vehicles, reportedly collected from a local dealership in Harare, are said to be operating through a taxi business in Bulawayo, raising eyebrows within the veterans' ranks.

Sources within the association told The Standard that the alleged windfall has triggered deep mistrust among members, some of whom now suspect Mathibela may have been "bought" to tone down his previously critical stance toward the ruling party.

"People are asking where this wealth is coming from and whether it comes with strings attached," said one war veteran, requesting anonymity. "He used to speak for us, now there's silence where there was fire."

In a leaked audio message circulated to ZNLWVA executive members, Mathibela fiercely defended his business interests, claiming that his wealth stems from a legitimate US$16 million, five-year contract with the Bulawayo City Council through his construction company, Murena Private Limited. The contract, he said, covers road rehabilitation, sewer, and water reticulation works.

"I have individuals coming to our association... in an effort to remove me from the position of chairmanship," Mathibela said in the recording. "Whilst I am the chair of this association, it doesn't mean I am not working."

He maintained that his personal income was not the association's concern. "We meet over issues of our welfare, but on a daily basis, what we do or how much we make has nothing to do with the association," he added.

In comments to The Standard, Mathibela confirmed the authenticity of the recording and said he shared the information to dispel rumours that he had been compromised. "In all honesty, my private business is not for public consumption," he said. "I have a life of my own, and I hustle like everyone else."

However, questions remain about the legitimacy of the alleged contract. When contacted, Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said he was unaware of any such agreement involving Mathibela or his company. "I personally am not aware, but put your questions to Mrs Mpofu," Coltart said. Mpofu, the city council's spokesperson, had not responded by the time of publication.

Mathibela has vowed to defend his position, promising to confront the dissenters head-on.

"I have already indicated we are going to meet with the executive," he said. "I will read the riot act. I am the leader of that association."

The unrest within the ZNLWVA follows Mathibela's vocal criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this year, when he led calls for the 83-year-old leader's resignation, accusing him of allowing corruption and misgovernance to flourish. At the time, his defiance earned him praise from reformist war veterans but also placed him in Zanu-PF's crosshairs.

Another outspoken war veteran, Blessed Geza - who echoed Mathibela's calls for Mnangagwa to step down - is reportedly in hiding, with police seeking his arrest.

The deepening fractures within the war veterans' movement mirror wider political tensions as Zimbabwe edges toward a potentially explosive Zanu-PF elective congress in 2027, with questions over Mnangagwa's succession looming large.

For now, Mathibela's fate within the ZNLWVA remains uncertain - but the battle lines are drawn.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Garwe orders council probe

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

7 hrs ago | 278 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Village head caught raping minor

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

8 hrs ago | 75 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

19 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

20 hrs ago | 266 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

22 hrs ago | 270 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

23 hrs ago | 715 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 225 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

23 hrs ago | 591 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

23 hrs ago | 132 Views

Russia-Zimbabwe talks overshadowed by 'hitman' allegations

23 hrs ago | 472 Views

Pass rates improve in Zimsec June 'O' and 'A' level exams

23 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe govt sounds alarm over skills mismatch

02 Aug 2025 at 16:22hrs | 328 Views

Musona mania grips PSL

02 Aug 2025 at 16:16hrs | 287 Views

Man killed, 2 injured in Bulawayo road traffic accident

02 Aug 2025 at 16:11hrs | 325 Views

University of Zimbabwe to release results

02 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 363 Views

Zimsec June 2025 'O' and 'A' level exam results out

02 Aug 2025 at 13:25hrs | 577 Views

Fresh displacement looms under Tugwi-Mukosi development plan

02 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 229 Views

US$4 billion smart city takes shape in Harare

02 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 650 Views