Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tempers are flaring within a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) amid mounting calls for a vote of no confidence in its embattled chairperson, Andreas Ethan Mathibela, who stands accused of betraying the association's founding principles and allegedly benefiting from murky Zanu-PF patronage.At the centre of the storm are allegations that Mathibela received a fleet of luxury vehicles - including Toyota GD6s and Aquas - from a Zanu-PF-aligned benefactor. The vehicles, reportedly collected from a local dealership in Harare, are said to be operating through a taxi business in Bulawayo, raising eyebrows within the veterans' ranks.Sources within the association told The Standard that the alleged windfall has triggered deep mistrust among members, some of whom now suspect Mathibela may have been "bought" to tone down his previously critical stance toward the ruling party."People are asking where this wealth is coming from and whether it comes with strings attached," said one war veteran, requesting anonymity. "He used to speak for us, now there's silence where there was fire."In a leaked audio message circulated to ZNLWVA executive members, Mathibela fiercely defended his business interests, claiming that his wealth stems from a legitimate US$16 million, five-year contract with the Bulawayo City Council through his construction company, Murena Private Limited. The contract, he said, covers road rehabilitation, sewer, and water reticulation works."I have individuals coming to our association... in an effort to remove me from the position of chairmanship," Mathibela said in the recording. "Whilst I am the chair of this association, it doesn't mean I am not working."He maintained that his personal income was not the association's concern. "We meet over issues of our welfare, but on a daily basis, what we do or how much we make has nothing to do with the association," he added.In comments to The Standard, Mathibela confirmed the authenticity of the recording and said he shared the information to dispel rumours that he had been compromised. "In all honesty, my private business is not for public consumption," he said. "I have a life of my own, and I hustle like everyone else."However, questions remain about the legitimacy of the alleged contract. When contacted, Bulawayo mayor David Coltart said he was unaware of any such agreement involving Mathibela or his company. "I personally am not aware, but put your questions to Mrs Mpofu," Coltart said. Mpofu, the city council's spokesperson, had not responded by the time of publication.Mathibela has vowed to defend his position, promising to confront the dissenters head-on."I have already indicated we are going to meet with the executive," he said. "I will read the riot act. I am the leader of that association."The unrest within the ZNLWVA follows Mathibela's vocal criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this year, when he led calls for the 83-year-old leader's resignation, accusing him of allowing corruption and misgovernance to flourish. At the time, his defiance earned him praise from reformist war veterans but also placed him in Zanu-PF's crosshairs.Another outspoken war veteran, Blessed Geza - who echoed Mathibela's calls for Mnangagwa to step down - is reportedly in hiding, with police seeking his arrest.The deepening fractures within the war veterans' movement mirror wider political tensions as Zimbabwe edges toward a potentially explosive Zanu-PF elective congress in 2027, with questions over Mnangagwa's succession looming large.For now, Mathibela's fate within the ZNLWVA remains uncertain - but the battle lines are drawn.