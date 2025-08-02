Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zimpapers motorbike courier, Silas Bhunu, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Nguboyenja, Bulawayo, when a vehicle driven by an unlicensed 20-year-old struck him while he was on duty delivering newspapers.

According to Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the fatal crash occurred along Luveve Road and involved a white Toyota Hilux GD6, which had been taken without the owner's consent.

Bhunu, aged 43 and from Mzilikazi suburb, died on the spot after the vehicle, driven by Melusi Nkomo (20), veered into oncoming traffic and collided with his motorbike. Nkomo and Shelton Dube (19), both from Nkulumane 12, are currently in police custody.

"Police confirm a fatal accident that occurred along Luveve Road in Nguboyenja where Silas Bhunu, a male adult aged 43 of Mzilikazi, died on the spot," said Inspector Msebele. "Circumstances are that Melusi Nkomo and his accomplice Shelton Dube connived with the security guard on duty at a local garage where they are both employed to drive out a white Toyota Hilux GD6 without the owner's consent for a joyride with their friends."

Inspector Msebele said the vehicle was carrying eight passengers at the time of the crash. Nkomo, who was behind the wheel despite having no driver's licence, allegedly lost control of the vehicle after hitting Bhunu and then crashed into an electricity pole.

Following the crash, Nkomo, Dube and their friends reportedly fled the scene, leaving four passengers behind in the vehicle.

"Investigations were done leading to the arrest of the accused persons. The body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for postmortem," Msebele said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court charged with culpable homicide, driving without a licence, and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Bhunu, described by colleagues as a dedicated employee, had been delivering newspapers in the city for several years and was known for his punctuality and work ethic.

Zimpapers officials have expressed condolences to the Bhunu family and are assisting with funeral arrangements.

Police have since urged members of the public, particularly young people, to refrain from driving without licences and taking vehicles without permission, warning that such actions can have tragic and irreversible consequences.

Source - The Chronicle

