South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Border Management Authority (BMA) of South Africa has deported nearly 10,000 illegal immigrants who attempted to cross into the country during the first quarter of 2025. This was revealed in a statement issued by BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, who highlighted the agency's intensified border enforcement operations.Of the 9,954 individuals deported between January and March, 5,826 were undocumented, 2,127 were classified as inadmissible, and 2,001 were deemed undesirable. The majority of those intercepted were from neighbouring countries, including Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique."Incrementally, since July 2022, the Border Guards have been able to stop about 496,622 people who attempted to enter South Africa illegally," said Dr Masiapato. "In this quarter, our border law enforcement team also intercepted and handed over to SAPS a total of 15 high-powered suspected stolen vehicles for further handling."The Commissioner further reported that 349 vehicles destined for smuggling out of the country were successfully intercepted. In efforts to combat the illegal trade that undermines the national economy, the BMA also seized 32 bales of counterfeit clothing and 201 pairs of fake branded footwear, with a total estimated value of R1.09 million.The BMA also thwarted attempts to commit document fraud. "Fourteen passports bearing fraudulent immigration stamps were identified and confiscated, further illustrating ongoing attempts to undermine national security and immigration controls," Dr Masiapato said.He also expressed concern over the number of children intercepted at the borders, saying that 13 minors were stopped in the quarter under review. Of these, five were unaccompanied and were handed over to the Department of Social Development for appropriate care. The remaining eight were travelling with their parents but were denied entry due to failure to meet the legal requirements.Dr Masiapato used the opportunity to remind the public of the stringent travel documentation rules for minors. He emphasised that a child under alternative care must present a certified authorisation letter from the Provincial Head of the Department of Social Development. Without it, BMA immigration officers are instructed to deny departure.Parents travelling with their children are also required to produce unabridged birth certificates reflecting both parents' details. If only one parent is present, they must produce an affidavit from the absent parent authorising travel, a court order granting full parental rights, or a death certificate if the other parent is deceased."In cases where both parents are deceased and the child is travelling with a relative or another adult, approval must be obtained from the Director-General of the Department of Home Affairs," Dr Masiapato said.He added that any adult travelling with a child who is not their own must carry the child's unabridged birth certificate, an affidavit from the parents or legal guardian granting travel permission, copies of the parents' IDs or passports, and their contact details."This is to ensure that all travel involving minors is lawful and in the best interests of the child," he said. "As for unaccompanied minors, they must present a letter or affidavit showing consent from one or both parents or legal guardians. Where only one parent has given consent, a court order assigning full parental responsibilities is also required."Dr Masiapato said the BMA remains committed to securing South Africa's borders while ensuring that human rights, particularly those of children, are safeguarded during all enforcement operations.