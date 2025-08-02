Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Mutoko Rural District Council (MRDC) has praised the black granite-rich district as a key pillar of Zimbabwe's mining economy, even as local communities raise concerns over whether they are seeing tangible benefits from the booming industry.

Mutoko, located in Mashonaland East province, produces approximately 150,000 tonnes of black granite annually - accounting for about 75% of Zimbabwe's total output. The stone, known for its strength and striking appearance, is in high demand globally for use in luxury countertops, flooring, and building facades.

Yet, as mining intensifies across the district, questions continue to mount about whether the wealth being extracted from Mutoko's hills is helping to improve lives on the ground.

Speaking during the recently held Mutoko Ward and District Alternative Mining Indaba (DAMI), MRDC environment officer Innocent Nyangara acknowledged the significance of the mining sector to both the local and national economy but admitted that the benefits for residents remain limited.

"Granite mining contributes to the district's economy through revenue generation for MRDC and has potential to support development projects. It also fuels local business growth - from suppliers to equipment vendors and service providers," said Nyangara.

He noted that companies like Rich Basin and Wu Huasen Stone have made initial moves towards local value addition by establishing processing operations in the area. However, most of the granite continues to be exported in its raw state, curbing job creation and deeper economic participation by the local population.

While mining operations bring revenue to government through taxes and royalties, Nyangara highlighted that much of the profits are externalised, with only a small portion redirected to community development. Reports of forced evictions, land grabs, and inadequate compensation in some mining zones have also raised red flags.

"The environmental costs are becoming increasingly evident," he added. "Granite quarrying has been linked to deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution, and abandoned open pits - all of which threaten long-term agricultural productivity and community safety."

Agriculture remains the backbone of the Mutoko economy for many residents, and Nyangara warned that mining activities are beginning to encroach on arable land, creating tension between industrial expansion and food security.

ActionAid project coordinator Darlington Chidarara echoed these concerns, saying that Mutoko's mining sector has vast potential to uplift the region - but only if investors, government, and local communities work collaboratively and transparently.

"If the 2% corporate social responsibility contribution from black granite mining is properly enforced and utilised, it can go a long way in supporting schools, clinics, and roads in Mutoko," Chidarara said.

He urged authorities to hold mining firms accountable and ensure the community receives its fair share of the benefits.

Joyce Machiri, who leads the extractives programme unit at the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Organisation (ZELO), said the DAMI initiative aimed to foster dialogue between grassroots communities and decision-makers.

"This bottom-up approach ensures that community voices are heard and represented at every stage," said Machiri. "We start at the grassroots, gathering insights from communities most affected by mining activities, and carry those concerns up through district engagements with stakeholders such as the local council, Environmental Management Agency, the Ministry of Mines, and mining companies."

Machiri also cautioned that the lithium boom currently underway in the region should not follow the same exploitative patterns that have plagued gold, granite, and platinum extraction in the past.

"With the current lithium boom, it's critical we don't repeat past mistakes seen with gold and platinum. We must ask - what are the opportunities, what are the risks, and how do we protect community interests?" she said.

As Mutoko continues to fuel Zimbabwe's export earnings through its abundant black granite, residents and activists alike say the focus must now shift to transparency, environmental protection, and tangible local development - or risk repeating a familiar story of mineral wealth leaving communities poorer than before.

Source - Newsday

