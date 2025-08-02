Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa has declared the controversy surrounding the co-option of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the ruling party's Central Committee as "irreversibly settled," describing the uproar as "much ado about nothing" and fueled by misinformation.In a lengthy post shared on social media, Chinamasa detailed the procedural steps that led to Tagwirei's inclusion in the powerful decision-making body, insisting that all proper channels were followed and the Politburo had approved the move without objection."Our Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) convened on Monday, 31 March 2025, and voted to recommend the co-option of Cde Tagwirei into the Central Committee," said Chinamasa. "The Province addressed the recommendation to the Secretary General, Dr. Obert Mpofu, and copied relevant departments."The matter was formally tabled at the 384th Ordinary Session of the Politburo on July 2, 2025, by National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, and subsequently confirmed in the 385th Session chaired by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on July 30.Chinamasa emphasized that the Politburo, Zanu-PF's highest decision-making body outside of the Central Committee, had adopted the minutes of both meetings, including the item confirming Tagwirei's co-option."What surprises me is the level of confusion and commentary this has attracted," Chinamasa said. "In nearly 38 years as a Central Committee or Politburo member, we have never debated a PCC's co-option recommendation. These have always been treated as fait accompli."Tagwirei, a controversial but influential businessman widely seen as close to top Zanu-PF leaders, has long been a polarizing figure, particularly over his involvement in the fuel and mining sectors. Critics of his appointment argue that his inclusion cements corporate influence over the ruling party.But Chinamasa dismissed these concerns, defending Tagwirei's track record and commitment to the party."Given Cde Tagwirei's service to Zanu-PF, the negative publicity around his co-option is undeserved," he said. "The only explanation for the uproar may be that some people out there have an axe to grind."Chinamasa also clarified that Tagwirei's appointment was not unique and had followed the same process applied to others co-opted during the same Politburo session.At the July 30 meeting, the Politburo approved additional co-options into the Central Committee from other provinces, including Polite Kambamura, Christine Gwati, and Joseph Serima from Mashonaland West, and Collen Ndebele from Matabeleland North."These five names — Tagwirei, Kambamura, Gwati, Serima, and Ndebele — will now be tabled at the next Central Committee meeting for formal adoption," Chinamasa said.He also noted that a revised circular issued by his office on June 30 outlining guidelines for Central Committee co-options had replaced a previous one from the Secretary General's office, further streamlining the procedure.Ending on a pointed note, Chinamasa urged those questioning the co-option to reflect on the facts."Those with eyes, let them see; those with ears, let them hear," he said. "We cannot remain silent on what we have seen and heard."Zanu-PF has not issued any official statement beyond Chinamasa's remarks, but the party appears keen to close the chapter on the controversy ahead of upcoming strategic meetings and the 2027 elective congress.