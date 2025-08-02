Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's energy security has received a major boost from Hwange Thermal Power Station's Units 7 and 8, which have emerged as vital contributors to the national grid, powering key economic sectors including agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.Commissioned in 2023 as part of the US$1.4 billion Hwange Expansion Project, the two units were constructed following bilateral agreements between Zimbabwe and China. Each unit is capable of producing 335 megawatts (MW), contributing a combined 670MW, making them the single largest contributors to Zimbabwe's electricity output in 2024, accounting for 53 percent of total generation.This was revealed on Friday during a media tour of development projects in Matabeleland North province, led by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere. The tour included a site visit to Hwange Power Station's new units, where officials hailed the units' performance and strategic role in cushioning the country from last year's El Niño-induced drought, which crippled hydroelectric power generation at Kariba.Eng Ngonidzashe Dzumbira, acting facility site manager for the Hwange Electricity Supply Company, confirmed that the units were operating optimally and were on track to meet their 2025 production targets."Currently, we have managed to meet our production targets for the year and we anticipate that by December, we should meet the full year's goals," said Eng Dzumbira.The generation process begins with coal sourced from two nearby mines. The coal is pulverised and combusted to produce steam, which drives turbines operating at 3,000 revolutions per minute, generating electricity that is then fed into the national grid.Notably, the new units are equipped with advanced emission control systems designed to reduce environmental impact. The flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) plant uses limestone to trap sulphur dioxide, producing gypsum—a useful by-product sold to cement manufacturers and farmers. The units also feature low-NOx burners to curb nitrogen oxide emissions, aligning with environmental standards."The plant also came in with key infrastructure to deal with emissions. We've been able to utilise the gypsum produced for use in agriculture and the cement industry," Dzumbira added.Minister Muswere said the commissioning of Units 7 and 8 marked a turning point in Zimbabwe's energy strategy, reducing dependence on electricity imports and ensuring a consistent supply to critical sectors."This particular provincial media tour is testimony to Government's commitment to achieving energy security and contributing towards the industrialisation of our country," said Muswere.He also acknowledged ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Hwange Units 1 to 6, which currently provide 543MW combined, noting that recapitalisation partnerships were underway to restore their capacity and reliability after years of breakdowns due to ageing infrastructure.Muswere further emphasised the economic ripple effects of reliable power supply, including job creation, improved productivity across industries, and enhanced value from coal and its by-products."The coming on board of Hwange 7 in late May, producing another 600MW, has had a huge impact in stabilising the grid. We are now better positioned to support agricultural growth, industrial operations, and reduce the cost of importing electricity," he said.The Hwange Thermal Power Station's expansion has been a pillar in the Government's broader energy development agenda under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). As water levels at Kariba Dam remain susceptible to climate shocks, thermal generation has taken centre stage in ensuring consistent national supply.With Hwange's new units running at full capacity, officials say Zimbabwe is set to enjoy continued power stability, reduced reliance on imports, and increased domestic industrial competitiveness.President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned the units in 2023, lauding them as a "strategic asset" in Zimbabwe's path toward energy self-sufficiency and economic resilience.