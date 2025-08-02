Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's energy security has received a major boost from Hwange Thermal Power Station's Units 7 and 8, which have emerged as vital contributors to the national grid, powering key economic sectors including agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

Commissioned in 2023 as part of the US$1.4 billion Hwange Expansion Project, the two units were constructed following bilateral agreements between Zimbabwe and China. Each unit is capable of producing 335 megawatts (MW), contributing a combined 670MW, making them the single largest contributors to Zimbabwe's electricity output in 2024, accounting for 53 percent of total generation.

This was revealed on Friday during a media tour of development projects in Matabeleland North province, led by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere. The tour included a site visit to Hwange Power Station's new units, where officials hailed the units' performance and strategic role in cushioning the country from last year's El Niño-induced drought, which crippled hydroelectric power generation at Kariba.

Eng Ngonidzashe Dzumbira, acting facility site manager for the Hwange Electricity Supply Company, confirmed that the units were operating optimally and were on track to meet their 2025 production targets.

"Currently, we have managed to meet our production targets for the year and we anticipate that by December, we should meet the full year's goals," said Eng Dzumbira.

The generation process begins with coal sourced from two nearby mines. The coal is pulverised and combusted to produce steam, which drives turbines operating at 3,000 revolutions per minute, generating electricity that is then fed into the national grid.

Notably, the new units are equipped with advanced emission control systems designed to reduce environmental impact. The flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) plant uses limestone to trap sulphur dioxide, producing gypsum—a useful by-product sold to cement manufacturers and farmers. The units also feature low-NOx burners to curb nitrogen oxide emissions, aligning with environmental standards.

"The plant also came in with key infrastructure to deal with emissions. We've been able to utilise the gypsum produced for use in agriculture and the cement industry," Dzumbira added.

Minister Muswere said the commissioning of Units 7 and 8 marked a turning point in Zimbabwe's energy strategy, reducing dependence on electricity imports and ensuring a consistent supply to critical sectors.

"This particular provincial media tour is testimony to Government's commitment to achieving energy security and contributing towards the industrialisation of our country," said Muswere.

He also acknowledged ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Hwange Units 1 to 6, which currently provide 543MW combined, noting that recapitalisation partnerships were underway to restore their capacity and reliability after years of breakdowns due to ageing infrastructure.

Muswere further emphasised the economic ripple effects of reliable power supply, including job creation, improved productivity across industries, and enhanced value from coal and its by-products.

"The coming on board of Hwange 7 in late May, producing another 600MW, has had a huge impact in stabilising the grid. We are now better positioned to support agricultural growth, industrial operations, and reduce the cost of importing electricity," he said.

The Hwange Thermal Power Station's expansion has been a pillar in the Government's broader energy development agenda under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). As water levels at Kariba Dam remain susceptible to climate shocks, thermal generation has taken centre stage in ensuring consistent national supply.

With Hwange's new units running at full capacity, officials say Zimbabwe is set to enjoy continued power stability, reduced reliance on imports, and increased domestic industrial competitiveness.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned the units in 2023, lauding them as a "strategic asset" in Zimbabwe's path toward energy self-sufficiency and economic resilience.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

20 mins ago | 3 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

9 hrs ago | 145 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

9 hrs ago | 124 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Garwe orders council probe

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 466 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 625 Views

Village head caught raping minor

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

11 hrs ago | 50 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

11 hrs ago | 324 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

11 hrs ago | 63 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

11 hrs ago | 49 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

11 hrs ago | 32 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

22 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

23 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

02 Aug 2025 at 20:28hrs | 275 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

02 Aug 2025 at 19:39hrs | 745 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

02 Aug 2025 at 19:14hrs | 237 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

02 Aug 2025 at 19:13hrs | 610 Views

Police arrests 2 long-time fugitives in drug raid

02 Aug 2025 at 19:13hrs | 135 Views