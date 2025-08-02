Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has broken its silence following a wave of public concern and media coverage surrounding the plight of Ms. Progress Muzuva, a former nurse who sustained injuries while on duty in 2018 and is now seeking urgent medical support.In a statement released this week, the Ministry extended its "sincere sympathy" to Ms. Muzuva and her family, acknowledging the severe hardship she is enduring. The case, it said, highlights broader systemic issues in the handling of occupational injuries among frontline healthcare workers - issues the Ministry insists it is taking seriously."The Ministry wishes to clarify that this case has not been ignored by the current administration," the statement reads. "In fact, procedures are actively underway to assist her."Ms. Muzuva's case, which resurfaced prominently on social media and in recent news reports, has sparked public outrage and drawn attention to the bureaucratic challenges faced by injured health workers in Zimbabwe. She reportedly sustained career-altering injuries while performing her duties and has since been seeking assistance to fund urgent medical care.The Ministry clarified that although progress has taken time, efforts are ongoing. Because the incident occurred in 2018, a comprehensive review is necessary to assess the records and actions taken during and after the incident. The matter has been referred to the Ministry's legal advisors, who are reviewing whether existing policies, including those related to leave, retirement, and benefits, were appropriately applied in her case.In addition, the Ministry has engaged with the Health Service Commission and provincial human resources structures to ensure that all entitlements due to Ms. Muzuva under public service and health sector regulations are properly addressed."Where gaps or administrative oversights are identified, corrective action will be taken decisively, in line with established policy and legal frameworks," the Ministry stated.Beyond Ms. Muzuva's case, the Ministry announced plans to conduct a broader internal review of its systems for managing occupational injury cases. The goal, it said, is to improve response times, transparency, and compassionate care for all affected healthcare personnel.The Ministry also acknowledged the distress the situation has caused and reassured the public and health workers that it remains committed to the welfare of all who serve in the healthcare system. "No one injured in the line of duty should feel abandoned," the Ministry emphasized.It concluded by thanking the public for drawing attention to Ms. Muzuva's situation and called for continued patience as authorities work toward a fair and just resolution.