Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
University of Cape Town (UCT)'s academics in the faculty of social development have allegedly been awarding higher marks to white students while penalising black students in a perpetuation of racism and a culture of inequality. 

Former head of department (HoD), Prof Ndangwa Noyoo, who has been acknowledged by the Department of Higher Education and Training as the UCT whistleblower, revealed this in an affidavit he penned to the department and the presidency. 

On Friday, July 18, Mishack Ramoshaba of the department, reached out to Noyoo, asking that he substantiate his claims to the Presidency. 

"You once contacted the office of the president regarding corruption at UCT. This is the summary of your case received from the Presidency: The citizen is complaining about corruption and maleficence at the University of Cape Town. He states that it had been aided and abetted by senior administrators at the faculty level." 

In a detailed response to the department, Noyoo described the alleged malpractice as a "disturbing trend spearheaded by six individuals", whose names are known to this publication. 

"When I became the HoD in January 2018, I went after this scourge head-on because I had earlier been approached by black student whistleblowers who complained of being marginalised and penalised by this group of rogue academics. This disturbing trend was spearheaded by the aforementioned six individuals, and most likely this culture of impunity has not stopped. In most instances, this transgression was done to raise the marks of white students while black students were penalised," Noyoo stated. 

He further revealed that the lecturers disregarded UCT's examination policies by opening stickers containing student names while marking scripts, a violation of standard procedures meant to ensure impartiality. ​ 

Noyoo recounted how he exposed the malpractice with the help of the senior administrator through a sting operation.  

"After discovering them, they cried foul and rushed to the acting dean of humanities and deputy dean… who protected this group from any disciplinary action," he said. ​ 

The allegations also include claims that one lecturer awarded distinctions to entire master's classes to boost her popularity, bypassing departmental oversight. 

Despite reporting these issues to the dean, Noyoo said there were "no consequences at all". ​ 

Among the supporting evidence Noyoo shared with the department is an email thread dating back to 2019, when he noticed an extraordinary trend in the master's programme, where all students in a recent course had achieved distinctions. 

In an email to Dr Alvina Kubeka, the course instructor, Noyoo stated, "As the head of this department, I need to have proper information about this trend so that I can respond to queries from faculty, etc."  

He requested a detailed report analysing the marks distribution and the factors contributing to the high scores. ​ 

Kubeka attributed the exceptional results to the course's emphasis on critical engagement and dynamic participation.  

"Our daily seminars during the two-week block were stimulating, thought-provoking, and even triggering at times when the whole class got emotional as we reflected on the challenges faced by marginalised youth in South Africa," Kubeka said, adding that this engagement resulted in the high marks. ​ 

Kubeka also praised the students' performance in group presentations, where they critically analysed the national youth policy. However, she acknowledged variations in marks for written tasks, such as position papers and organisational analysis, which reflected differing writing abilities among students. 

An external examiner suggested reducing the number of assessment tasks in future iterations of the course, a recommendation Kubeka was considering. "In her report, the external examiner did suggest a reduction in the assessment task, something to consider in the future," she said. ​ 

In a separate set of emails in 2018, a procedural disagreement over exam recording and grade verification erupted following concerns raised by administrative officer Marguerite Armstrong regarding the handling of exam scripts. ​ 

In an email, Armstrong reminded staff of the department's policy prohibiting the opening of exam scripts to identify students. "I have noted the green sticker removed, and the names have been opened. Please staff, you know you are not allowed to open the scripts to see who the paper is from," Armstrong wrote. ​ 

The issue was further highlighted when senior lecturer Ron Addinall responded, explaining his long-standing practice of opening scripts after marking to compile a grade schedule. 

"I have been doing this for years now so that I am able to compile a schedule on which to capture the grades," Addinall stated. He emphasised that this process allowed him to verify grades against the final course grade schedule provided by the department. ​ 

Other allegations Noyoo brought before the department included the "habit of coaching students, especially master's students, on how to answer examination questions". 

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the university noted the serious claims by Noyoo. "UCT, through the office of the vice-chancellor, is at this stage not formally aware of any previous or ongoing investigation by the [department]. The university's formal records, at this stage, do not indicate receipt of any previous correspondence or report directly from the [department] in relation to this matter." 

Moholola said the university had instituted a preliminary fact-finding process to look into the matter, noting that these allegations predate the current administration.  

"Furthermore, UCT will consider putting in place its own formal internal inquiry into the matter. UCT will, as a matter of urgency, liaise with the [department]around the status of the previous report, as well as around what appears to be a new set of allegations made by the complainant." 

He said the university was committed to the highest standards of academic integrity and accountability, and "we emphasise our full cooperation with any investigation". 

Source - sundayworld

Must Read

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

8 hrs ago | 281 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

8 hrs ago | 201 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Garwe orders council probe

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 492 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

12 hrs ago | 166 Views

Highlanders Chairman sparks controversy

13 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chiwenga cracks the whip in Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 644 Views

Village head caught raping minor

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Serial car fraudster jailed over rental scams

13 hrs ago | 96 Views

Victoria Falls sewer system condemned

13 hrs ago | 56 Views

Stunner, Olinda rekindled romance rumours

13 hrs ago | 123 Views

Burial abandoned after relative goes berserk

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Bulawayo water passes quality test

13 hrs ago | 47 Views

Economists slam Mthuli Ncube's budget

13 hrs ago | 110 Views

Custodial sentences, demerit system for Zimbabwe reckless drivers

13 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo leads Zimbabwe in business formalisation

13 hrs ago | 65 Views

Scottland stuns FC Platinum with historic 5-2 rout

13 hrs ago | 115 Views

Controversial penalty gives Dembare a win

13 hrs ago | 133 Views

Whirlwind disrupts Binga housing project event

13 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kariba house demolition sparks backlash

14 hrs ago | 36 Views

Harare Council crackdown leaves hundreds stranded

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Movie-style stock theft, as manager vanishes with 485 cattle

02 Aug 2025 at 22:41hrs | 1887 Views

Man steals cellphone after making a fake job promise

02 Aug 2025 at 22:00hrs | 285 Views

Man torches villager's house over memory card dispute

02 Aug 2025 at 21:55hrs | 211 Views

A Zimbabwean's glimpse into China's science and technology backyard

02 Aug 2025 at 20:28hrs | 275 Views

5 arrested after armed robbery spree

02 Aug 2025 at 19:39hrs | 750 Views

Funding delays teacher recruitment in Zimbabwe

02 Aug 2025 at 19:14hrs | 237 Views

Thief too busy to return Judge's stolen barbed wire

02 Aug 2025 at 19:13hrs | 612 Views