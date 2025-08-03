Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Surge in bogus police officers mounting fake roadblocks

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has raised alarm over a growing number of bogus officers setting up fake roadblocks and harassing motorists, particularly in Harare, amid mounting public concern over corruption and abuse of authority within the force.

The warning came during a meeting last week between senior police officials and Suthisa ilizwe-Gutsaruzhinji (Si‑G) president Sybeth Msengezi at Police General Headquarters in Harare. Si‑G is a non-partisan empowerment movement advocating for universal rights and addressing the country's long-standing socio-economic and political challenges.

Msengezi, in a letter to Commissioner‑General Stephen Mutamba dated July 23, accused police officers of engaging in extortion and harassment, particularly targeting pirate taxis and commuter omnibuses. He alleged that some officers conduct dangerous chases, creating chaos that endangers pedestrians, vendors, commuters, and property.

"Roadblocks, intersections and robots have become illegal revenue collection points," Msengezi charged. "Officers deliberately delay motorists, threaten vehicle impoundment and demand bribes, further burdening struggling citizens."

He gave the Commissioner‑General a 14‑day ultimatum to investigate the alleged abuse of power, discipline corrupt officers, and prioritise public safety over extortion.

In response, ZRP Deputy Commissioner‑General (Operations and Crime) Learn Ncube convened a meeting involving Msengezi, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Harare provincial commander Commissioner Chikunguru, and provincial spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza.

Nyathi confirmed the meeting, stressing that it was part of the police's engagement strategy. "We want to allow all Zimbabweans to air their views with us, share their experiences, and discuss ways to improve policing," he said.

Si‑G spokesperson Simba Muchero told NewsDay the organisation had documented numerous cases where officers recklessly pursued pirate taxis, causing injuries and property damage. He alleged such pursuits were often driven by bribe collection rather than law enforcement.

Police representatives acknowledged the existence of "bad apples" within the force but cautioned that corruption also involved public participation. "It takes two to tango. Citizens must expose corruption rather than participate in it," they said, noting that many corrupt individuals posing as police officers were in fact impostors.

Msengezi countered that public mistrust of the ZRP discouraged citizens from reporting misconduct. "Unless the people have confidence in ZRP, campaigns such as the citizens' charter are nothing but cosmetic make-up on an ugly face," he said.

He further criticised the location of certain roadblocks, claiming they forced illegal operators onto dangerous suburban routes and created opportunities for bribes. He cited corruption hotspots including Mbare, Whitehouse along Bulawayo Road, Glen View, Avondale, Mabelreign, Southerton, and N Richards along Bulawayo Road.

The meeting concluded with an agreement that all cases of corruption, extortion, and harassment should be reported directly to the ZRP Chief of Staff Internal, Samson Mudyamarime, for immediate action. The police also pledged to continue public awareness programmes and maintain open engagement with citizens to restore trust.

Si‑G agreed to work with the ZRP and local communities to address public concerns and promote responsible policing.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

ZBC appoints Sugar Chagonda as new CEO

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF battlelines drawn over Tagwirei

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chinamasa takes on Mutsvangwa, Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Edgar Lungu repatriation matter back in the High Court in Pretoria

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Nurse injured on duty, betrayed by Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing growth target missed

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani project to begin round-the-clock operations

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Woman raped while lover watches

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa to launch National Tourism policy

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chinese national up for US$300,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

NEC reviews wages for agricultural sector workers

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe flight traffic falls 42%

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe health spending among lowest in region

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Pursuing Excellence: The Key to Success

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mbare is NOW the Heart Beat of Zimbabwe's Economy

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

When a government feels compelled to use the media to showcase its successes, there's really no success to speak about

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

Be a Problem Solver

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

Gold Backed Currency vs Dollarisation: Lessons from Zimbabwe's New ZiG

13 hrs ago | 292 Views

University of Cape Town give white students higher marks

14 hrs ago | 608 Views

Public outrage forces Ministry to assist nurse injured in 2018

15 hrs ago | 416 Views

President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Hwange units 7 and 8 power Zimbabwe's energy stability

17 hrs ago | 222 Views

Tagwirei's co-option into Central Committee 'irreversibly settled'

17 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zimbabwe raises US$25.4 million from sugar tax

17 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mutoko locals question true benefits of granite mining

17 hrs ago | 165 Views

Dairy farmers cry foul over low milk prices

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

South Africa deports 10,000 illegal immigrants

17 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimpapers driver killed in Bulawayo road accident

17 hrs ago | 214 Views

Why most Zimbabweans still can't afford to fly

18 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mathibela faces vote of no confidence over Zanu-PF ties

20 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mutsvangwa's half-truths and the need for fact-checking

21 hrs ago | 404 Views

New Zanu-PF boss tackles factionalism

21 hrs ago | 280 Views

Ramaphosa's emails hacked by SAPS crime intelligence

21 hrs ago | 712 Views

6 paradoxes defining Zimbabwe's current reality

23 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe Govt Pension Fund acquires Monomotapa Hotel

24 hrs ago | 417 Views

Minister partners sangoma in drug abuse fight

24 hrs ago | 166 Views

Company faces exchange control violation charges

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Supreme Court saves Ugandan couple from Harare houses seizure

24 hrs ago | 323 Views

Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

24 hrs ago | 193 Views

AG's office pushing 14 Bills through Parliament

24 hrs ago | 109 Views

Garwe orders council probe

24 hrs ago | 250 Views

Tagwirei delivers Epwotth to Zanu-PF

03 Aug 2025 at 11:48hrs | 788 Views

Grace Mugabe turns 60 today

03 Aug 2025 at 11:36hrs | 758 Views

Daylight prison break by 2 dangerous criminals from Zimbabwean prison

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 269 Views

Zanu-PF grabs Chinhoyi council seat

03 Aug 2025 at 11:18hrs | 194 Views