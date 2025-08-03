Magunje cement plant licence sparks corruption fears

News / National

Government officials have raised alarm over the controversial licensing of a Chinese-owned cement plant in Magunje, Mashonaland West, amid allegations of corruption, regulatory breaches, and community intimidation.The Magunje Cement Plant, operated by Labenmon (Pvt) Ltd, has faced fierce resistance from local villagers who argue it is too close to a vital dam - their main source of water - and is encroaching on communal grazing land. They are demanding that the facility be relocated to an industrial zone away from residential and ecologically sensitive areas.Presidential Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti last week questioned the Environmental Management Agency's (Ema) decision to grant an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate to Labenmon despite community opposition. He alleged the approval may have been influenced by corruption."Ema, I don't know what came over them — maybe they were given some ‘sugar' to turn a blind eye," Muguti said during a joint meeting of Zanu PF's provincial coordinating committee and the provincial development committee on Thursday. "They made a big mistake."Muguti further revealed that Labenmon does not hold title deeds for the land in question and lacks a registered business address — a possible indicator of tax non-compliance. He also noted the company does not have a Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) licence, raising concerns it may not be contributing to the national fiscus."As I speak, that Chinese investor has no address, which is a sure sign it is not paying taxes," Muguti said, confirming that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is now probing Ema for allegedly issuing the EIA certificate without proper due diligence.Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi recently visited the contested site and held discussions with both the Chinese investor and local villagers. However, residents say they have faced intimidation and arbitrary arrests for opposing the project.The dispute has also exposed rifts within Zanu PF's provincial leadership, with factions emerging over whether to support or oppose the plant.As tensions rise, there are growing calls for full transparency, accountability, and strict enforcement of environmental and investment regulations to protect both the community and the environment.