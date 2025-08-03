Media smearing Russia's Alabuga programme

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe has come to the defence of the Alabuga Start Programme, a work-study initiative accused by Western media of being a front to recruit young women from Africa, including Zimbabwe, to work in a drone manufacturing plant linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.The programme has been flagged internationally as allegedly targeting women aged 18 to 22 to assemble Iranian-designed Shahed drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine. However, in a statement, the Russian Embassy dismissed the allegations, describing the initiative as one of the "shining projects" under the Russia–Africa cooperation framework."Russia has been providing comprehensive support to the African friends on this journey. As President Vladimir Putin has stated, ‘In the history of our relations with the African continent, there has never been any shadow'," the embassy said. "We have never exploited African people, nor have we engaged in anything inhumane on the continent. On the contrary, we have always supported Africa in its struggle for independence, sovereignty and economic development."The embassy said the programme, based in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan, east of Moscow, recruits students from across the world, offering them professional training, Russian language lessons, and work experience, along with salaries of up to US$1 500 per month. Participants also receive housing and medical insurance.According to the embassy, in the past two years the initiative has enrolled 327 participants from 44 countries, including Zimbabwe. "Upon returning home, they are well qualified to use the experience and knowledge for the benefit of their countries," it added.The statement also highlighted Russia's broader education ties with Zimbabwe, noting that over 1 300 Zimbabwean students are currently studying in Russia. The number of scholarships offered to Zimbabwe has steadily increased — from 65 in the 2020/21 academic year to 148 in both 2023/24 and 2024/25."No African state is unfriendly towards Russia. Not a single country on the continent has joined anti-Russian sanctions," the embassy said, adding that Africa remains a key partner in resisting what it described as "Western-initiated anti-Russian resolutions" at the United Nations.The embassy also cited other cooperation programmes, such as training initiatives within the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which provide technical education, work placements, and Russian language courses for Zimbabwean participants.Despite Russia's assurances, the Alabuga Start Programme remains under scrutiny from international observers who claim it blurs the line between vocational training and military-linked production work.