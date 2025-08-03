Bulawayo bush shrines, open-air worship raise health fears

News / National

by Staff reporter

City of Bulawayo officials have warned that open-air worship and bush shrines are fuelling environmental and public health risks in Bulawayo, with fears of disease outbreaks due to open defecation and illegal dumping.Ward 17 Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said apostolic sect gatherings are mushrooming in open spaces, defying fines that are too low to deter offenders. "Pastors continue preaching while another member pays the fine," she said.Civic activist Themba Chiveya blamed lax enforcement for the city's decline from being Zimbabwe's cleanest, while acting mayor Melisa Mabeza said municipal police lack arrest powers, limiting bylaw enforcement.Vendors sleeping and bathing on the streets have compounded sanitation challenges, prompting calls for tougher measures to restore Bulawayo's cleanliness and curb health risks.