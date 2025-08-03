Zanu-PF MP's property attached over US$34,000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has ordered the attachment of movable property belonging to Masvingo North legislator Brian Mudumi after he failed to repay US$34,000 in a fraud case involving his company, Cloud Africa & Business Investment Network (Pvt) Ltd.The writ of execution, granted on July 10 under case number HCH2212/25, stems from a dispute between Mudumi's company and Metrical Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd over the botched supply of a dump truck.Mudumi was convicted of fraud last year and initially sentenced to 30 months in prison, of which 18 months were suspended on condition that he restitute ZWG$234,238.80 (about US$34,000) by September 30, 2024, and complete 420 hours of community service at Marlborough Police Station. The remaining six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.Despite the court order, Mudumi failed to make the restitution, prompting Metrical Enterprises to seek a writ of execution to recover the funds.The High Court's directive to the Sheriff of Zimbabwe orders the seizure and sale of Mudumi's movable property at his Rhodene, Masvingo residence to recover the debt, plus interest at 5% per annum from the date of demand, and legal costs on an attorney-client scale.The case originated in early 2023 when Metrical Enterprises, represented by Kenneth Chitando, sought to purchase a 20-cubic-yard dump truck. Chitando was referred to Cloud Africa, where Mudumi assured him they could import the truck from China for ZWL$32,479,077 (about US$34,000) and deliver it within eight weeks.Chitando transferred the funds in March 2023, receiving acknowledgement from Cloud Africa. The company later claimed it had partially secured the funds through the Reserve Bank's auction system and free funds, and assured Chitando that the truck would be delivered by June 2023.However, no delivery was made, leading to fraud charges against Mudumi.With the latest High Court ruling, the Sheriff is expected to move in to attach and auction Mudumi's property to recover the outstanding amount and associated costs.